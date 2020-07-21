Waco-McLennan County public health director fired in middle of pandemic

Waco-McLennan County Public Health Director Brenda Gray was terminated from her position by city officials Friday, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the deaths of 24 McLennan County residents, a spokesperson said.

Gray, who had been in her position for a year, was fired as part of a "reorganization of the health district," spokesperson Kelly Craine said. She did not know more.

A native of Mississippi, Gray worked in public health for more than 30 years in the Midwest and Georgia, before taking the job in Waco, according to previous Tribune-Herald coverage.

As of Monday, McLennan County had reported 3,472 total COVID-19 cases, with an estimated 1,503 people currently sick with the disease. Seventy-seven people are in Waco hospitals, including 46 people in the ICU. Twenty-four people have died.

Gray did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

This story will be updated.

