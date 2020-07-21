Waco-McLennan County public health director fired in middle of pandemic

Public Health Director Brenda Gray walks out of the Waco Convention Center, where city and health district officials held an outdoor press conference in March to announce community spread has been confirmed in the county.
Waco-McLennan County Public Health Director Brenda Gray was terminated from her position by city officials Friday, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the deaths of 24 McLennan County residents, a spokesperson said.
Gray, who had been in her position for a year, was fired as part of a "reorganization of the health district," spokesperson Kelly Craine said. She did not know more.
A native of Mississippi, Gray worked in public health for more than 30 years in the Midwest and Georgia, before taking the job in Waco, according to previous Tribune-Herald coverage.
As of Monday, McLennan County had reported 3,472 total COVID-19 cases, with an estimated 1,503 people currently sick with the disease. Seventy-seven people are in Waco hospitals, including 46 people in the ICU. Twenty-four people have died.
Gray did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.
This story will be updated. These are the national chains requiring customers to wear masks, face coverings
Starbucks
Starbucks' mask mandate went into effect July 15. "In its continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, Starbucks today announced that beginning on July 15, it will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US," a company statement read July 9.
Walmart
Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requirements. Walmart's mask mandate was scheduled to begin July 20.
Sam’s Club
Walmart announced that its Sam's Club stores will require masks in addition to its namesake stores, effective July 20.
Costco
Costco Wholesale Club was one of the first major retailers to require face coverings for customers at all of its stores. The policy went into effect in early May.
Best Buy
Best Buy, the nation's largest consumer electronics chain, will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its stores nationwide, even in states or localities that don't require them to do so.
Best Buy's mask mandate went into effect July 15.
Kohl's
"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, face covering mandates have grown to apply to approximately 70% of our store base, therefore we’ve made the decision to take a consistent approach across our entire store fleet," Kohl's said in its statement. Kohl's mask mandate was scheduled to begin July 20.
Apple
“Face coverings will be required for all of our teams and customers, and we will provide them to customers who don't bring their own,” Apple said in a statement. The mask mandate went into effect in May.
Kroger
In a statement, Kroger writes, "With the increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks."
Dollar Tree: Revoked
Dollar Tree has revoked its requirement for customers to wear masks, and will only enforce the policy in states and localities where masks are required.
Target
Target has joined a list of the nation's largest retailers that will require customers to wear masks as cases of COVID-19 spike. The policy will go into effect Aug. 1. More than 80% of Target's 1,800 stores already require customers to wear masks due to local and state regulations. Target said that it will hand out masks at entrances to those who need them.
CVS
CVS released the following statement July 16: "With the recent spike in COVID-19 infections, we're joining others in taking the next step and requiring all customers to wear face coverings when entering any of our stores throughout the country effective Monday, July 20. To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer. What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering." Click here for more information.
Publix Super Markets
Publix Super Markets Inc., based in Lakeland, Florida, said that its rule will kick in on July 21 at all 1,200 stores.
Lowe's
Lowe’s announced it will require customers to wear face coverings when shopping in its stores beginning July 20. Lowe’s will offer masks at the customer service desk for those who need them. They will be available while supplies last.
Home Depot
Home Deport will require customers to wear masks or facial coverings while inside stores beginning July 22. Small children or those who have a valid medical condition will not be required to wear a mask.
Aldi
The health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve will always be our highest priority. With that focus in mind, effective July 27, face coverings will be required to enter ALDI stores." Click here for more information.
Marriott
Marriott hotels will require guests to wear masks in lobbies and other public spaces starting July 27.
