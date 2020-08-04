Waco, McLennan County see 123 positive COVID tests, none from recent testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported another 123 residents had received test results by Tuesday afternoon confirming they have COVID-19.

The number of active cases locally closed in on 2,000, even as the rate of positive tests continued to trend slowly downward, remaining at 13% over the past seven days. McLennan County has reported 4,694 cases since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 1,869 are active and 2,774 are estimated to be recovered.

No COVID-19 related deaths were reported Tuesday. So far 51 people have died from COVID-19. Sixty-four people are hospitalized, including 14 on ventilators.

Kelly Craine, spokeswoman for the health district, said none of the 123 new cases reported Tuesday stemmed from the series of state-run testing sites conducted in the county recently.

The district earlier reported that 115 positive tests out of 1,548 results returned to the county as of Monday, with 322 tests results still outstanding.