Waco ministry's home for exploited girls aims to open in September

Unbound Now, a Waco-based nonprofit that fights human trafficking, plans in September to open a home called The Reagan for teenage girls with emotional disorders.

"This is what we have been working toward for 10 years," Ebony Jenkins, house director, said last week.

Unbound has aimed for 10 years to create a home where girls who have suffered emotionally from being trafficked or sexually exploited can heal, she said.

Jenkins and her top staffers conducted a sparsely attended public hearing Monday with a licensing inspector on hand from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission at the Unbound Now offices at Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.

Unbound Now is taking The Reagan home through the state licensing process to become a general residential operation providing multiple services. A home in the Sanger-Heights neighborhood has been renovated to serve the program.

The Waco City Council will conduct a separate public hearing Tuesday on a resolution to grant Unbound Now a special permit for a transitional shelter in a residential neighborhood. The council will hold the hearing and vote on the special permit at its 6 p.m. meeting at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theater.

If the city council approves the permit and The Reagan passes and successfully completes all the requirements for Texas HHS Commission to grant its license, then The Reagan will be allowed to open and take placements in September.

Some of the placements will come from the state of Texas, said Megan James, residential childcare licensing supervisor for The Reagan. These could be girls in the foster system who have been sexually exploited.

Others will be private placements, program director Hannah Murrey said. These could be from parents who didn't hurt their child themselves, but the child ran away and got exploited on the streets.

Initially, each girl will be placed at The Reagan for 90 days, Murrey said. At the beginning each girl will be evaluated and set goals. Murrey said each will have a personal treatment plan. She said that each girl’s progress as the 90 days draws to a close, and extensions may be available for the best interests of the child.

The licensing The Reagan seeks from the Texas HHS Commission will allow youth to stay there for up to a year, Murrey said.

The Reagan will be staffed 24 hours per day, every day of the year, with qualified care providers for up to six girls and young women, ages 12 to 17, who have emotional disorders, James said Monday.

Jenkins said The Reagan will have seven full- and part-time care staff including herself, James and Murrey.

All three leaders emphasized that that staff would be experienced and trained as well as having background checks, before hiring.

Murrey said that the girls will go to Waco Family Medicine for medical health needs and individual behavioral health counseling treatment. They will have at least one individual session per week. A licensed master social worker herself, Murrey will conduct group therapy sessions weekly and as often as needed at the home along with James, a licensed professional counselor supervisor.

“It looks like a family home,” Murrey said.

She said the goal of The Reagan is to provide a safe home for girls who have been freed from human-trafficking and sexual exploitation situations.

“We want to give a safe home to girls who have never had a safe home. We want to give them back their childhoods.”

“The girls at The Reagan will do activities and go to school like normal kids,” Murrey said. They will attend school at a trauma informed program in a local school, she said. After school when they’re back at The Reagan, the girls will able to pursue their interests, she said.

Survivor advocates will provide emotional support to each girl at the home, Murrey said. She said they follow a program called Trust-based Relational Intervention, developed at Texas Christian University by Karyn Purvis and David Cross.

When a girl’s time at The Reagan comes to an end at age 17, she will be prepared for independent living, Murrey said.

The younger girls will be reunited with family members, who did not participate in the harm or exploitation, if possible, James said. Others may be placed in foster care or be adopted, James said. She said there are many ways youth may be placed at The Reagan and many ways they may leave.

“Our survivor advocates will continue to be available to them if they live in the coverage area,” Murrey said.