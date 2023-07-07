The Levitt AMP Waco Music Series winds up its first year Saturday night, closing a 10-week debut marked by growing crowds and fickle Texas weather.

The free concert will feature local acts Nate Breezy, Smooth Nature and the Union Revival, a sampling of rhythm-and-blues, jazz, soul, pop and Americana that reflects the mix of Waco talent the series has profiled.

The lineup also reflects the impact spring storms had on the series, with the three groups playing Saturday’s add-on concert after rain canceled their previously scheduled appearances.

The concert series, underwritten by a three-year, $90,000 grant that Waco supporters helped win, featured live music, food trucks, art and family activities at Bridge Street Plaza for a string of Saturday nights that began April 22.

Arts nonprofit Creative Waco ran the series and executive director Fiona Bond was delighted at the community turnout.

“I’m thrilled at how much the audience has grown despite the kerfuffle of the weather,” she said, noting that concert attendance had blossomed from about 150 people at its start to about 500 attendees in recent weeks. More than 2,000 people kept up with the series through email notifications with about 170,000 hits on social media during its run, Bond added.

Rain and wind forced cancellation of two shows and adjustments to others. Bond praised the Creative Waco volunteers for their ability to handle the unexpected.

“The team has been absolutely phenomenal at learning how to pivot,” she said.

Lessons learned from the first season include small and mid-sized productions work best and some sort of weather-protected storage and equipment would help future use of the plaza, she said.

The series also provided a showcase for Bridge Street Plaza, a community space that opened in October 2021 and has hosted performances, a farmers market, art displays and other events. Its size complemented the city’s larger venues of Indian Spring Park and Heritage Square, which often handle crowds in the thousands.

“It felt intimate and inviting,” Bond said. “It never felt empty.”