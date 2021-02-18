Waco Navy comes to aid of residents still without power

Echols, a fourth-year veterinarian student at Texas A&M University, actually went into several homes belonging to elderly women who live alone to start the fire for them, he said. At least two of the women did not know how to build a fire, had nothing to start a fire with and were not sure how to keep a fire going, he said. One woman also was burning her clothing, he said.

The group passed out about four cords of wood on Wednesday and Thursday, with wood donations from people aware of their charitable quest, including Phillip Helberg and Markham Dossett.

"It's nice to know we were able to help a lot of people in need," Echols said. "A few of these ladies were in tears when we left they were so grateful."

The Waco Navy gets its name because the group of volunteers — many of whom have military experience but all who are thrill seekers — organized in August 2017 as a way of lending a hand while Hurricane Harvey pummeled southeast Texas.

The group of friends loaded up their boats and caravanned to the Houston area, where they performed a multitude of swift-water rescues, saving people and their pets from rising flood waters.

While they were there, they organized donation efforts for money, supplies and food to assist those affected by the storm.

"I'm kind of an adventure hound," Echols said. "So if there is an adventure to be had, I'll be right in the middle of it."

