Waco officials encourage flu vaccines as schools prepare to start, COVID-19 burdens continue

A combination of schools reopening, flu season approaching and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could make for a brutal fall and winter, local health officials and elected officials said during a press conference Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District also announced five more residents of the county have died because of COVID-19 and 54 more have received positive tests results. That brings the county totals to 70 deaths and 5,164 confirmed cases. Local hospitals were treating 55 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, including 13 on ventilators.
Summer typically provides a respite from respiratory viruses, and "serious challenges" are expected in the fall, said Richard Haskett, chief medical officer for Ascension Medical Group Providence, the clinic system associated with Ascension Providence.
“I think we have to acknowledge the obvious, which is that schools are coming back into session and people are fatigued, not to mention the holiday season is coming,” Haskett said. “We have the potential for a lot of rational people to perhaps find themselves in situations where they could get exposed. As they get exposed, some will get sick.”
The county’s positivity rate is still worryingly high, and while the hospitals are treating fewer patients, they continuing to treat patients in more severe conditions, said Jim Morrison, chief medical officer for Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
“Our staffs are working hard, we have capacity, but we are being stretched without a doubt, by the current caseload,” Morrison said.
Morrison said flu season is usually the busiest time of year for hospitals. Even a typical flu season stretches hospital capacity thin, and COVID-19 has consistently occupied 15% to 20% of the county’s hospital beds since rapid spread started, he said.
“We have not achieved any kind of adequate suppression or containment in the state of Texas or really nationwide,” Morrison said.
Texas has seen 506,820 cases and 9,034 deaths so far, and the United States accounts for more than 5.1 million of the worldwide 20.4 million case count.
Wilson said flu vaccines will be even more important than normal heading into the school year. He said the ongoing pandemic is already going to make cough and cold season more difficult to get through.
“I know we have anti-vaxxers and it’s a political topic year after year, but if we’re ever going to become of one accord on the topic of vaccinating, particularly the flu vaccine, this is the year to do it,” Wilson said.
Local health officials would be able to work with schools and implement temporary closures in case outbreaks happen, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.
“We are at a place right now, with schools about to start opening, where we are pretty vulnerable,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said. “It’s going to be important that we do everything we can to get that community spread down as low as we can as schools start to open. Otherwise we are likely to see a lot of problems come out of that.”
Ben Wilson, associate chief medical officer for the Family Health Center, said the number of overall tests being conducted statewide has decreased, and the state’s positivity rate shot up to 23% in the past week, 10 percentage points higher than McLennan County, after trending downward in late July. Last week, it was 14%.
“To give some perspective, the state’s new cases have been on the downslope, hospitalizations are doing the same, so that’s somewhat encouraging, thanks to the masking and social distancing efforts that have put in place,” Wilson said.
Deaver said while the case count is lower, the hospitalization rate is not declining with it. He and Wilson both said after an increase or decrease in cases, it takes two to three weeks for the number of hospitalizations and deaths to reflect the change.
Wilson said McLennan County likely has not yet reached its peak for weekly deaths.
“I of course agree that the fatality rate lags behind the other two curves and so I anticipate that it’s soon to come, that the fatality rate will be decreasing … but I don’t know that we’re quite there yet,” Wilson said.
There was an average of more than 60,000 tests conducted in Texas in late July, but that number had dropped sharply to about 30,000 by Wednesday. The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of overall tests.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the state's Office of Court Administration has issued multiple orders moving back the date for holding trials. There will be no court proceedings before Oct. 1, except for some “test” trials that will determine whether a virtual trial is possible.
Deaver said aside from the federal eviction moratorium which will soon expire, McLennan County and Waco have taken no action to enact their own moratorium. He said he would expect anywhere from 50 to 75 evictions a month with no measures in place.
“If Congress can get an act passed, I think it may very well include additional moratoriums,” Deaver said.
He said the city’s rental assistance program is still active, and more information can be found at bit.ly/33U194X.
“Tenants need to work with their landlords and try to get them paid what they can,” Deaver said. “The landlords have been enduring a long period of no rent or low rent during this time, so this is just a difficult time for everybody.”
A series of free public testing events in McLennan County will wrap up this week. McLennan County College is hosting free COVID-19 cheek swab testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Highlander Gym, 1710 Powell Drive.
