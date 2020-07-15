Waco officials see signs rapid COVID-19 spread could be leveling off

Local officials hope recent COVID-19 numbers mean the current wave is receding after a month of exponential spread that led the public health district to make changes in its reporting methods to keep up.
McLennan County’s case count started skyrocketing in mid-June and has continued to this month, but a plateauing new case count and positivity rate could mean the spread is slowing, local officials said during a press conference Wednesday. The Texas Department of State Health Services now handles the bulk of contact tracing duties for the county, and a large chunk of confirmed cases suddenly switched from active to estimated recovered on Tuesday, after a related change in the health district’s reporting methods.
“Last week we passed 2,000 (confirmed cases), and probably today or tomorrow we will pass 3,000, but … the growth rate is actually slowing down a little bit,” Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said during Wednesday’s press conference.
The health district announced 85 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,005. Local hospitals were treating 71 people with COVID-19, including 11 on ventilators and 56 who are McLennan County residents.
A 19th person has also died as a result of the virus. The victim, an 87-year-old white woman, died at a local hospital late Tuesday.
Under the new reporting guidelines, 1,748 people have recovered, based on estimates as of Saturday. Based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the health district will now count residents as recovered 10 days after their test sample was collected. The new method took effect Tuesday, causing the number of recovered cases to rise from 426 to an estimated 1,716 in a single day.
Deaver said the state, which now handles the bulk of the county’s contact tracing, uses the 10-day standard to estimate the number of recoveries.
“We have also considered cases recovered when they meet the CDC’s guidelines and criteria for discontinuation of isolation. We still do that,” Deaver said. “In the beginning we were having daily calls with those who were infected to understand when they stopped having symptoms and we could figure out they had probably recovered. We never know for certain that a person has recovered from this until it’s been many weeks since they’ve had problems.”
Deaver said the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District was able to handle monitoring duties when case counts were low, and it briefly split the responsibilities with the state. But now contact tracing is now under the control of the Department of State Health Services.
Now, the local public health district will be the first to find out about a new case. From there, the district will investigate patients in high-risk settings including hospitals, nursing homes and meatpacking facilities. Other investigations are sent to the state health department.
Positivity rate
Dr. Mike Hardin, a family medicine doctor with Ascension Providence, said McLennan County’s positivity rate sits at 21% as of July 15 and its per capita case count remains higher than the state’s.
“Instead of an exponential increase, we’re having more of a steady increase at this point,” Hardin said.
Hardin said the full effect of the mask order will not be obvious until data is available for the state of the virus as of two-week mark, which is Friday.
If the spread is truly slowing down, the impact on hospitalizations and deaths will not be seen for seven to 10 days, he said.
Hardin said masks are still extremely important, and said if the county flattened its curve once, it can be done a second time.
“We all know the drill at this point,” Hardin said. “We all know we need to wear our masks, wash our hands, cover our coughs and sneezes and avoid as much unnecessary contact as possible. We know it works.”
Real capacity
Local hospitals have made changes in an effort to keep the higher numbers of COVID-19 patients isolated. Despite data indicating most or all of their 54 licensed intensive care unit beds are occupied, their real capacity is “much higher,” Hardin said.
“Both hospitals have made extensive changes and done remodeling to increase the number of ICU beds and the number of critical patients they can take care of,” Hardin said.
Hardin said hospitals are prepared to expand even more if necessary, but could not estimate what the true total capacity might be.
“It’s very dependent on the types of cases they have in the hospital, whether they’ve stopped their elective surgeries completely and cleared out their hospital, whether or not the hospital’s staff is out on sick leave, what extra staff they can bring in,” Hardin said. “It is actually a very fluid number, and I realize that’s a very disconcerting answer.”
Deaver said while hospitals are prepared to convert more beds into ICU beds, their staffs have been worn down by the sudden influx of cases.
Age breakdown
To date, the age breakdown of residents with confirmed COVID-19 cases is as follows:
- 0 to 10 — 139
- 11 to 19 — 364
- 20 to 29 — 711
- 30 to 39 — 490
- 40 to 49 — 485
- 50 to 59 — 393
- 60 and older — 421
- Unknown — 2.
In the 20 to 29 age group, which represents the most cases of any age group locally, between 10% and 14% of residents have been asymptomatic, Hardin said.
Waco’s mask order issued June 19 and the governor’s statewide mask order issued July 2 might be slowing the spread that accelerated in mid-June, but hospitalization rates are still increasing.
“The highest we ever got back in March and April was eight hospitalizations,” Deaver said. “We are now at 70 hospitalizations, and that number is continuing to climb rapidly. We know that hospitalizations and fatalities lag behind the new case numbers. Unfortunately, I think we can expect these numbers to continue to rise.”
Deaver said he was hopeful Abbott would give local school superintendents the authority to decide when and how schools reopen. Later in the day, Texas Education Agency officials told the Texas Tribune that schools would not lose state funding if they decide to offer only remote instruction on orders of local health officials.
Hardin said if the county’s current positivity rate were lower and cases were decreasing, he would feel better about schools reopening.
“We do know that the higher the local incidence of COVID-19 there is, the higher risk there is to open schools,” Hardin said. “There’s been clear evidence and recommendations on that.”
Waco Municipal Court closed will be closed for 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the jail has implemented daily temperature checks in the morning and evening, mass testing and the county is now monitoring the situation after several inmates and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Felton said no trials will be held until after Sept. 1 under current state guidelines, but certain court proceedings can move forward through videoconferencing.