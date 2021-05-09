Waco oncology patients, staff had special challenges in pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic exploded in March 2020, no area of the medical field escaped its impact. For nurses at Texas Oncology, the virus presented extra challenges to immunocompromised patients.

Laura Schmidt, an oncology certified nurse and registered nurse, is the nurse manager at the Waco office of Texas Oncology. She has been with the practice for almost 25 years and has 16 clinical staff members who report directly to her. After working as a nurse there for most of her career, Schmidt moved into a management position shortly before the coronavirus pandemic swept across Texas and the U.S.

The pandemic and the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, hit suddenly and left Schmidt and her team scrambling to adapt to a new reality. Texas Oncology rapidly developed safety protocols for its immunocompromised patients and their families, including a COVID-19 task force, which included Schmidt.