Waco oncology patients, staff had special challenges in pandemic

When the coronavirus pandemic exploded in March 2020, no area of the medical field escaped its impact. For nurses at Texas Oncology, the virus presented extra challenges to immunocompromised patients.
Laura Schmidt, an oncology certified nurse and registered nurse, is the nurse manager at the Waco office of Texas Oncology. She has been with the practice for almost 25 years and has 16 clinical staff members who report directly to her. After working as a nurse there for most of her career, Schmidt moved into a management position shortly before the coronavirus pandemic swept across Texas and the U.S.
The pandemic and the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, hit suddenly and left Schmidt and her team scrambling to adapt to a new reality. Texas Oncology rapidly developed safety protocols for its immunocompromised patients and their families, including a COVID-19 task force, which included Schmidt.
“Our office has done an exceptional job of working through COVID,” Schmidt said. “With cancer, your family and your mental support system is critical. It’s very scary, because we have an obligation to our patients. We talked to our friends and neighbors on the front lines at the hospitals and learned from their experience. Part of our response early on was to promote safety outside the clinic, working real hard to convince everyone that this was not a hoax.”
Schmidt grew up in Crawford and graduated from McLennan Community College as a registered nurse in 1995.
“I’ve been an infusion nurse most of life, most of my time here,” she said. “When you join Texas Oncology, you’re committed, and you stay. We treat oncology and hematology patients. Last year was rough on our patients.”
Schmidt and her staff administer chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments, radiation therapy, CT scans, PET scans, infusions and specialty infusions for local providers without an infusion suite, as well as other oncology-related patient care.
As a member of her employer’s COVID-19 task force, Schmidt also helped set up Texas Oncology as an early vaccine provider before the process moved to larger vaccination hubs.
Schmidt and her husband, Jason, have three children, two of whom attend Troy High School. Her oldest son is married and Schmidt is about to become a grandmother for the first time in May.
Schmidt said she sometimes misses the day-to-day tasks of nursing and working with patients and credits her co-workers for both her own and her office’s success.
“When you are a nurse, your heart is all-in,” Schmidt said. “You’re all about doing the right thing. There are no 50 percenters out there. We’re here for you. We’re advocates. Nurses are a hardworking group.”