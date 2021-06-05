Waco pastor becomes First Methodist's first Black pastor

The way the Rev. Tynna Dixon tells it, she did not find out she would be the first African American pastor at Waco’s First Methodist Church until several weeks after her appointment there as an associate pastor.

And, as she also tells it, she is honored, but not sure it changes much about the work at hand and how she ministers.

“My reaction is one of gratefulness and humbleness, but I haven’t had much opportunity to wrap my head around what that means,” she said in a recent interview. “(Being the first Black pastor) did not enter my mind. There was never a conversation about it until after I had been appointed. … It didn’t bother me. I don’t really see color. We are all God’s children.”

More pertinent to her were her early conversations with First Methodist senior pastor the Rev. Ryan Barnett, when they found what they had in common.

“We shared goals and what was on our hearts, what we wanted to do for the Lord,” she said.

Dixon, 51, served nine years as pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church, a 118-year-old East Waco church. She was appointed as an associate pastor at First Methodist by Central Texas Conference Bishop Mike Lowry in the conference’s annual pastoral appointments.