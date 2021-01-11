Waco PD seeking more victim services volunteers

The Waco Police Department is launching a training academy for anyone interested in becoming a victim services volunteer.

Volunteers provide everything from information to transportation to emotional support for victims of crimes, including children.

Melissa Beseda, director of victim services for the department, said after family violence or a homicide, volunteers play a key role. She said COVID-19 forced the department to cancel some planned trainings, and the program currently has only 12 volunteers as a result.

“Some of our volunteers had health concerns and stepped off, so we have a pretty small team right now, but we haven’t skipped a beat,” Beseda said.

Volunteers must pass a background check, and no one with a criminal history may join.

During training, officers from different units will present to volunteers on different topics, such as suicide, family violence, homicide, crisis interviews and sexual assault. Volunteers will also learn how to give bad news, such as death notifications. A representative from the Family Violence Center will also be present.