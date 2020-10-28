Waco physicians urge care during Halloween as COVID-19 death toll hits 154

A 100-year-old woman was among three McLennan County COVID-19 deaths announced Wednesday as local health authorities brace for Halloween activities they fear may fuel the pandemic.
Sixty-three new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday during a weekly local press conference on the situation, and three local physicians said they would not hesitate to get any new federally approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
"I do trust the process," Dr. Mike Hardin, director of the Waco Family Health Center residency program said of vaccine development and approval. "More than 100 are being developed, and 11 are in Phase 3, which means they're deciding if it's safe and if it works. It's unprecedented that drugs are being produced even as testing continues, which means doses could be made available in short order upon federal approval. If the vaccine is found to be unsafe or ineffective, the doses would be disposed of.
"It's important the public clearly understands this."
There have been 10,077 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County residents, and 154 have died, including a 100-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man and a 59-year-old man whose deaths were announced Wednesday. Twelve deaths of McLennan County residents attributed to COVID-19 had been announced in the seven days through Wednesday, and 43 such deaths have been announced so far this month, already the most of any month so far.
It is important to take precautions as holidays and cooler weather arrive, said Hardin, joined by Dr. Brian Becker, chief medical officer at Ascension Providence Medical Center, and Dr. Marc Elieson, with Baylor Scott & White Health.
"We remain in an area of accelerated spread," Hardin said.
The doctors again said it remains important to get flu shots this year, and both the flu and COVID-19 can lead to respiratory problems.
Having the flu and COVID-19 simultaneously "could make you more susceptible to a serious outcome," Elieson said.
Of the 10,077 cases, an estimated 9,392 people have recovered and an estimated 531 have active infections, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. Waco hospitals were treating 42 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, including 28 McLennan County residents and eight on ventilators.
The county has had a daily new case count averaging in the mid-60s over the past week, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.
"We continue to have far too many cases for a community our size," Deaver said.
Deaver said residents should refrain from traditional Halloween celebrations.
"Create a new tradition, a new memory," he said. "Have a family Halloween movie night, a pumpkin carving or a virtual Halloween costume contest. If trick-or-treating is an absolute must, remember that plastic masks worn as costumes are not suitable replacements for cloth COVID-19 masks."
Even if an activity is allowed, it does not mean it is advisable.
"Don't focus on guidelines," Deaver said. "Focus on being smart."
Elieson said fighting COVID-19 requires caution and diligence. He said people with the illness do not always exhibit symptoms.
"I asked one of my patients in the hospital how he was exposed," Elieson said. "He said he was in a deer blind with his brother and his brother's co-worker. No one was wearing masks. The co-worker later was diagnosed.
"He didn't know he was infected."
Officials praised Baylor University's response to the pandemic, saying the average number of confirmed cases daily has dropped to fewer than 10.
They said there are no active cases involving Baylor athletes.
Officials said the health district often faces "pushback" when it contacts people who have tested positive for COVID-19. They often rebuff efforts to find others they have come in contact with.
Officials said it is important that people who have recovered from COVID-19 consider donating plasma that could serve to help treat others who become infected.
Also Wednesday, the health district announced it has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide a mobile COVID-19 testing platform. The small truck can park in a space equivalent to two parking spaces, and can reconfigure to administer up to 500 tests each day using two lines.
"The fully self-contained unit has its own onboard power, onboard air-conditioning, heat and the ability to provide either positive or negative pressure to keep the clinicians safe while they supervise the free COVID-19 tests," according to a city of Waco press release.
Tests administered are saliva tests which require participants to not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before testing.
The free tests are provided through the federal Community-Based Testing Site program that started in the Waco area in mid-October. It is administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Testing dates, locations and pre-registration links are available at www.covidwaco.com.
