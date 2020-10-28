Waco physicians urge care during Halloween as COVID-19 death toll hits 154

Even if an activity is allowed, it does not mean it is advisable.

"Don't focus on guidelines," Deaver said. "Focus on being smart."

Elieson said fighting COVID-19 requires caution and diligence. He said people with the illness do not always exhibit symptoms.

"I asked one of my patients in the hospital how he was exposed," Elieson said. "He said he was in a deer blind with his brother and his brother's co-worker. No one was wearing masks. The co-worker later was diagnosed.

"He didn't know he was infected."

Officials praised Baylor University's response to the pandemic, saying the average number of confirmed cases daily has dropped to fewer than 10.

They said there are no active cases involving Baylor athletes.

Officials said the health district often faces "pushback" when it contacts people who have tested positive for COVID-19. They often rebuff efforts to find others they have come in contact with.

Officials said it is important that people who have recovered from COVID-19 consider donating plasma that could serve to help treat others who become infected.