Waco police: Charges unlikely in I-35 pedestrian fatality

No charges are anticipated in a fatal pedestrian crash Monday on Interstate 35, a Waco police spokesperson said.

A driver hit a 51-year-old man who was attempting to cross I-35 on foot at about 6:45 p.m. Monday near the northbound exit to Business 77, and the pedestrian did not survive his injuries, according a Waco Police Department press release Tuesday afternoon.

"The investigation is still going on but as of right now it doesn’t look like any charges will be filed against the driver of the Chevrolet Trax (who hit the pedestrian)," Officer Bryton Johnson said by email. "The driver didn’t have any time to swerve and avoid the pedestrian as it was dark."

That portion of I-35 is not lit well, Johnson wrote.

"It is looking like the pedestrian walked out in front of the driver so fast that the driver did not have enough time to properly react," Johnson wrote.

By Thursday evening detectives had been unable to locate next of kin for the man who died.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

