Waco police crime prevention summit Saturday aimed at community connections

The Waco Police Department will hold a crime prevention summit Saturday in furtherance of Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian's emphasis on community policing and making the city a safer place to live.

The summit, which is free and open to the public, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Knox Hall, adjoining the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum at 100 Texas Ranger Trail, and will feature about 30 vendors, groups and organizations.

"I think one of the priority goals for the department and the new chief is to become better connected with our community and build relationships, and this summit gives us an opportunity to do that by reaching out to local vendors who specialize in crime prevention areas, like locks, security cameras, upgrading windows and lighting and those kinds of things," Waco police Officer Damus Vice said.

The Waco police Neighborhood Engagement Team, a new five-officer unit started in January, also will take part in the summit, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

