Waco police crime prevention summit Saturday aimed at community connections

The Waco Police Department will hold a crime prevention summit Saturday in furtherance of Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian's emphasis on community policing and making the city a safer place to live.
The summit, which is free and open to the public, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Knox Hall, adjoining the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum at 100 Texas Ranger Trail, and will feature about 30 vendors, groups and organizations.
"I think one of the priority goals for the department and the new chief is to become better connected with our community and build relationships, and this summit gives us an opportunity to do that by reaching out to local vendors who specialize in crime prevention areas, like locks, security cameras, upgrading windows and lighting and those kinds of things," Waco police Officer Damus Vice said.
The Waco police Neighborhood Engagement Team, a new five-officer unit started in January, also will take part in the summit, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.
"This new unit was started to reach out into the community more than maybe our other officers can, and their goal is to work with neighborhood associations to equip them with different safety techniques and to just try to form a better relationship between the community and the police department," Shipley said.
Besides vendor booths, the summit will feature a number of 30-minute seminars that address ways to protect homes, businesses and neighborhoods. Seminars will start at 9 a.m. and include crime prevention through environmental design, led by Waco police Detective Vincent Glenn; travel safety, Detective Joshua Fisher; burglary and theft prevention, Sgt. Phillip Zboril; internet and social media safety, McLennan County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Bond; human trafficking, Charles Crockett of Unbound; and civilian response to violent encounter and situational awareness, Waco police Officer Heath Jackson.
Vendors scheduled to participate include the Waco Fire Department, American Medical Response, Texas Crime Prevention Association, Crime Stoppers, Waco Police Explorers, Ralph Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, the Mentoring Alliance, Heart of Texas Council of Governments, Waco Lock and Key and Pro Security Group.
Other vendors include Heart of Texas Workforce Solutions, Unbound, Home Depot, Circle Hardware, Waco Boxing Club, Isaiah 117 House, Waco Citizens Police Academy and the city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department.
Door prizes donated by the vendors also will be available to summit attendees, including doorbells, padlocks, free jiujitsu lessons and more.