Waco Police Department feels strain of unfilled dispatcher positions

More recently, Shipley said the department’s recruitment team has begun including talking about dispatch jobs during job fairs at local schools and events. Murray said dispatching is a way to serve the community as a first responder.

“Some people want to be in public service, they want to help but they don’t have to carry a gun and badge, they don’t want to be on the streets,” Murray said.

The department hopes to be able to attract new additions who have the right attitude and qualities to be the first line of communication for those who are in need.

“Someone with character, integrity, with heart, do they have that?” Murray said. “The job itself, we can train people to operate our systems. I cannot train characteristics and people skills.”

Reilly said she hopes those who are wanting to serve and help others consider a career as the first contact for someone in need.

“The reason I got into this is because I didn’t have fulfillment in my last career,” Reilly said. “Here, you do get that good fulfillment of helping somebody and making their day a little better, even if it started out bad. ... It's a good insight into what the world is really like, person to person.”

