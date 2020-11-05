 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco police identify shooting victim in East Waco
0 comments

Waco police identify shooting victim in East Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

Waco police have identified the victim of a Wednesday shooting in East Waco as Bryan Johnson, 33.

Officers responded to a call about shots being fired just before 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road and found Johnson with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers began performing CPR but were unsuccessful.

Detectives with Waco Police Department’s special crimes unit are still investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information about it contact the department.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco ISD board adopts anti-racist resolution created by two teachers, administrator
Education

Waco ISD board adopts anti-racist resolution created by two teachers, administrator

"If we are willing to talk about something potentially as personal and complex as race, then along the way we also become really skilled at talking about all kinds of differences and in building systems and processes that will allow us to equitably distribute our resources so that everyone really does achieve at the highest possible levels," Warren said. "It always comes back to student achievement for us."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert