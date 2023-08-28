Waco police announced Monday that Amanda Lynn Wade, 37, was identified as the passenger killed in a Friday night crash involving a motor home.
Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers first responded to the crash at 8:39 p.m. Friday near the New Road exit on Interstate 35. Shipley said a Class A motor home was driving northbound on the interstate when the driver lost control and struck a median near the New Road exit.
Wade, a passenger in the motor home, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Shipley said.