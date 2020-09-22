Waco police investigate armed robbery at cellphone store

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police are searching for two men wanted in the robbery Monday night of a Metro T-Mobile store at gunpoint, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Officers were called to Metro T-Mobile, 1821 S. Valley Mills Dr., shortly after 8 p.m., Bynum said. The first suspect entered the store and held the door open while the second suspect entered with what is believed to be a small semi-automatic handgun, he said.

Bynum described the first suspect as wearing a blue and white hoodie, an N-95 mask, and red shoes. The second suspect was reportedly wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the word "PINK" on the front, but it was unknown if he had a face covering on.

After entering the store, the second suspect went around the counter, pointed the handgun at the store clerk and told the clerk to fill a sack with items. Bynum said. Both suspects, described to be in their late teens or early 20s, then fled the store.

No injuries were reported, Bynum said.

Waco police worked a different robbery and a shooting Sunday afternoon in East Waco, but Bynum said it's unknown whether the incidents are related.