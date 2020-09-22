Waco police investigate armed robbery at cellphone store

Police are searching for two men wanted in the robbery Monday night of a Metro T-Mobile store at gunpoint, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Officers were called to Metro T-Mobile, 1821 S. Valley Mills Dr., shortly after 8 p.m., Bynum said. The first suspect entered the store and held the door open while the second suspect entered with what is believed to be a small semi-automatic handgun, he said.
Bynum described the first suspect as wearing a blue and white hoodie, an N-95 mask, and red shoes. The second suspect was reportedly wearing a dark-colored hoodie with the word "PINK" on the front, but it was unknown if he had a face covering on.
After entering the store, the second suspect went around the counter, pointed the handgun at the store clerk and told the clerk to fill a sack with items. Bynum said. Both suspects, described to be in their late teens or early 20s, then fled the store.
No injuries were reported, Bynum said.
Waco police worked a different robbery and a shooting Sunday afternoon in East Waco, but Bynum said it's unknown whether the incidents are related.
A man reported he was robbed about 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Dearborn Street by a man he said he does not know. During the robbery, the suspect allegedly shot the man in the arm before he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police interviewed the injured man in the hospital, Bynum said. It was unknown if the robber took anything from the wounded man.
