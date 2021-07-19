Waco police investigate motorcycle crash that killed Riesel woman

A Riesel woman died in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in East Waco, Waco Police Department officials said.

The wreck occurred around 4 p.m. in the 2300 block of Orchard Lane, according to the department's Facebook page.

Brenda Kay Northcutt had been riding her motorcycle when she hit a curb for an unknown reason, losing control of her motorcycle and colliding with a tree.

The Waco Fire Department and AMR responded to the scene as well.

Northcutt was pronounced dead on the scene and her next of kin has been notified. No other information was available at this time and an investigation was underway Monday.

