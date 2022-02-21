Waco police investigating shooting that left teen in critical condition

Waco police are investigating a Sunday night shooting incident that left a teenager in critical condition.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Ruby Avenue about 8:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting and found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound, Waco police reported.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the department release.
No arrests have been made and Waco police report the investigation is "active and ongoing."
Tommy Witherspoon
Staff writer at the Waco Tribune-Herald covering courts and criminal justice. Follow me on Twitter @TSpoonFeed.
