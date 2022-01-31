Waco police investigating two Sunday night shooting deaths

Waco police are investigating a Sunday night shooting incident in East Waco that left two men dead.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Walker Street about 8 p.m. and found a 17-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to a department statement. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries, police reported.

Police have identified the teen as Calveon Nichols of Waco.

Police also found another man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers identified him as Christopher Brown, 21, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waco police, who are investigating the incident as murders, asked those with information about the deaths to contact the Waco police special crimes unit or call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.