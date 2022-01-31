 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco police investigating two Sunday night shooting deaths
0 Comments

Waco police investigating two Sunday night shooting deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Walker

Two men have died following a shooting Sunday night in the 1000 block of Walker Street in East Waco.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Waco police are investigating a Sunday night shooting incident in East Waco that left two men dead. 

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Walker Street about 8 p.m. and found a 17-year-old man with gunshot wounds, according to a department statement. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries, police reported.

Police have identified the teen as Calveon Nichols of Waco.

Police also found another man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers identified him as Christopher Brown, 21, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Waco police, who are investigating the incident as murders, asked those with information about the deaths to contact the Waco police special crimes unit or call Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.  

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shifting remote work from reactionary solution to long-term strategy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert