Waco police investigating Waco's 12th homicide case of 2021
Waco police are investigating the shooting death of a 39-year-old man who crashed his car into a fence Monday afternoon in the 3100 block of Daughtrey Avenue after he was shot. 

Police responded to the crash about 3:15 p.m. Monday, but police spokeswoman Cierra Shipley said officers are trying to determine when and where the shooting occurred. Officers think the victim was targeted and that the incident was not a random one, Shipley said. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police declined to identify the victim Monday.  

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or officer Scarlett Woodruff at 254-750-7615.

Shipley said this is the 12th homicide in Waco this year. Arrests have been made in six cases, while four, including the one Monday, remain under investigation. The suspects are dead in the other two homicides, Shipley said. 

