Waco Police mourn loss of officer to cancer

Waco police officers are mourning the loss of Officer William Michael McKinney, who they will remember for his dedication, warmth and endless supply of jokes that helped them through the day.
Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said McKinney died of brain cancer Saturday at the age of 49.
McKinney joined the department in 2005, left for a brief stint as a Waco firefighter and returned in 2008. He worked as part of the patrol division, street crimes unit and in the Drug Enforcement Section as a detective.
“He was absolutely the guy that would make everybody in the room laugh,” Bynum said. “As we were planning the funeral service and going through the loss of it, the thing that kept coming up was the funny stories everybody has (about him).”
McKinney joined the Navy after high school, serving from 1991 to 1994. He graduated from Waco Police Academy in 2000, and also worked as an emergency medical technician.
Bynum said McKinney spent his whole life in one kind of service or another, either to his country or community. He helped found the department’s peer support team, serving as a counselor and offering emotional support to officers working on difficult cases. He also participated in the annual Blue Santa program, delivering toys and occasionally supplying his own when necessary.
During his time with the department, McKinney received the Waco Police Department’s Life Saving Award, Certificate of Merit award, three Meritorious Unit Awards and several written commendations.
McKinney came in on weekends as an investigator, balancing cancer treatments, his job and his life with his family.
“He was still committed, even going through his treatment plans and things like that,” Bynum said. “He would come in on off-time.”
McKinney is survived by his wife and a daughter, his father, his sister, several relatives and friends. A press release about his passing added that he is also survived by “a grateful police family.”
“He was a true servant, a true hero to this department and to this city who was always just an outstanding individual and an outstanding officer at all times,” Bynum said.
A full funeral with honors will be held for McKinney at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Open Range Cowboy Church in Whitney. The service will be broadcast live by local media and on Facebook and will include a 21 gun salute, a changing of the guards and taps played by a Waco Police Department bugler.