Waco Police mourn loss of officer to cancer

Waco police officers are mourning the loss of Officer William Michael McKinney, who they will remember for his dedication, warmth and endless supply of jokes that helped them through the day.

Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum said McKinney died of brain cancer Saturday at the age of 49.

McKinney joined the department in 2005, left for a brief stint as a Waco firefighter and returned in 2008. He worked as part of the patrol division, street crimes unit and in the Drug Enforcement Section as a detective.

“He was absolutely the guy that would make everybody in the room laugh,” Bynum said. “As we were planning the funeral service and going through the loss of it, the thing that kept coming up was the funny stories everybody has (about him).”

McKinney joined the Navy after high school, serving from 1991 to 1994. He graduated from Waco Police Academy in 2000, and also worked as an emergency medical technician.