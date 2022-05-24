Waco Police name man who died in East Waco crash after medical episode

Waco Police have named a Waco man who died Monday after he crashed a car into four parked vehicles on Elm Avenue during a medical episode.

Armando Topete, 65, of Waco, was pronounced dead at an area hospital after firefighters extracted him and his 83-year-old female passenger from the car that flipped onto its side in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue.

Shipley said Monday that the woman passenger had sustained injuries, but no one else was hurt in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered for Topete, she said.

