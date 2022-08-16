Waco police name woman killed in Saturday crash

Waco police have released the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at 18th Street and the Interstate 35 access road.

Cecilia Rodriguez, 31, was a passenger in a Chrysler 300 that collided with a Porsche SUV at about 4:40 a.m. near South 18th Street and Jack Kultgen Expressway, according to a police press release Monday.

The Chrysler was going east on 18th when it hit the SUV, which was going north on the access road, according to the press release. The SUV then struck a curb and utility poll and rolled.

The driver of the Chrysler and three passengers in the Porsche were taken to a local hospital, including one in critical condition, police announced at the time of the crash. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said no one else involved had died, but she did not have any further update on their condition Tuesday.