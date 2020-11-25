Waco police officer injured during funeral procession, second officer injured while responding

A Waco police officer was injured while riding a police motorcycle in a funeral procession Wednesday morning near Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, and a second officer was injured while responding, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The two other drivers involved in the collisions also were injured.

The first officer was riding in a police escort for a funeral procession at about 11 a.m., Bynum said. As he rode south on Corporation Parkway, he collided with a four-door car that pulled out in front of him near Crosslake Parkway, at the edge of the Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center campus, Bynum said.

The officer and the driver of the car were taken to the nearby hospital, he said.

Another officer responding to the collision was in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of South 18th Street and Clay Avenue, he said. Both drivers involved in that crash were taken to a local hospital.

In a press release at about 4 p.m., Bynum said one of the officers had been released from the hospital and the other was still receiving treatment. The status of the other two drivers was unknown.

