Waco Police release arrest details on inmate in suicide probe

Waco Police on Monday released more information on the arrest of an inmate who died in the McLennan County Jail late Friday in what authorities have described as a suicide.

Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died late Friday in a Waco area hospital after he harmed himself while in custody at McLennan County Jail, officials said. Evans attempted to hang himself using a strip of blanket, Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Monday.

"Attempting suicide can be a cry for help or a cry for attention," Kilcrease said. "Unfortunately, we will never know because he was successful. Any loss of life by one's own hand, or by accident, is tragic."

Police arrested Evans around 6 p.m. Friday during a domestic disturbance call in the 1300 block of North 65th Street, a police spokesperson said. When officers arrived at the house, they found Evans and took him into custody. Officers also found a woman with visible injuries.

Police took Evans to McLennan County Jail and booked him around 7 p.m. on an assault/family violence charge, the police spokesperson said.

After booking, corrections officers placed Evans in a room across from the booking desk where they monitored him and also talked to him several times, authorities said.

"The state requires that an inmate on suicide watch must be monitored at least every 30 minutes," Kilcrease said. "Our corrections officers monitored Evans every fifteen minutes."

Corrections officers found that Evans had attempted self-harm around 7:50 p.m., authorities said. He was taken alive to an area hospital where he died around midnight.

Courthouse records show that Evans had only one prior conviction in McLennan County, a misdemeanor drug charge, for which he offered a negotiated plea and received a sentence to 120 days in the county jail. As a part of of the sentence, the judge gave Evans additional credit for 52 days in jail.

Jail records show Evans entered the jail August 17, 2018 and left the following day, being credited with eight days back time and 60 days good time.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office turned this in-custody death case over to the Texas Rangers according to protocol. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson confirmed an active Texas Rangers investigation into this death at the request of McLennan County Sheriff’s Office but did not offer any further comment on the ongoing investigation.

