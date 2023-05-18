Waco police have released the name of an 81-year-old woman who died Wednesday after a three-car collision on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Dorthey Small, of Fountain, Colorado, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after the wreck, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a statement Thursday.

Waco officers responded at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday to the crash in the 1000 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Shipley said. The 1000 block is north of where MLK passes under Waco Drive.

“A Mazda 5 was traveling south down MLK, made a U-Turn and was hit by a second vehicle causing the two to (collide) with a third vehicle,” Shipley wrote.

The crash ejected two passengers of the Mazda, who were taken to an area hospital: Small and a 3-year-old girl who lived with minor injuries, according to Shipley. The occupants of the other vehicles were expected to be OK, Shipley said.