Waco police: Roads are icy, stay home if you can

Drizzle falling on Waco roads was creating dangerously icy conditions Saturday morning, and Waco police urged people to stay home.

Temperatures at the Waco Regional Airport station stood at 24 degrees at 9 a.m., with a trace of precipitation.

In an alert on social media, Waco Police Department Officer Garen Bynum said main lanes of roads were coated in ice in addition to bridges and overpasses. He reminded motorists to venture out only if absolutely necessary and to drive slow.

The National Weather Service extended the winter storm warning in Waco to Monday at 6 p.m. A high of 31 was expected Saturday, falling to 25 overnight with a chance of wintry mix.

Temperatures are forecast to stay in the 20s through Sunday with a chance of wintry mix before falling to 9 degrees Sunday night heavy snow forecast.