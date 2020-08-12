Waco police seek $1 million to reboot community policing

The Waco Police Department is looking to resurrect a community policing program with the aim of building bridges between officers and the communities they serve.

The Waco City Council is considering a proposed police budget with more than $1 million to fund a seven-member “neighborhood engagement team” that will work with neighborhood associations, businesses and other points of contact with the community.

The community policing approach is intended to engage residents with police in a positive way, increase involvement by police in the community and build relationships with residents and business owners, according to the Department of Justice. Like many police forces across the country, the Waco Police Department emphasized the approach in the mid-1990s, but as grants expired its community policing unit gradually gave way to specialty units based on crime trends and call volumes, police said.

“Since the 90’s (and) when Waco police had a specific group of officers working in neighborhood policing, the department has tried to ensure that every officer has engaged in ‘community policing’ by trying to engage our citizens in a positive way at every opportunity,” said Waco Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt, who was promoted from Waco police chief to assistant city manager in February.