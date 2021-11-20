Waco police sergeant forges second career making knives at Starr Shank Shop

For wooden handles, Starr grinds the wood to the shape he wants and attaches them with epoxy and brass, copper or steel pins. He makes the handles for women's knives a bit smaller and more narrow to fit their hands better.

"I'm working on one now for my mother-in-law. She is in her 70s but she wanted one of my knives. I made her a sheath for it and she carries it around in her purse. She gave the first one I made her to someone else, so now I'm making her another one," Starr said.

To stabilize the wood used for handles, he uses a substance called "cactus juice," though it is not really cactus juice. To do that, Starr puts the wood and the liquid in a vacuum chamber or pressure pot and that pushes out all the air bubbles, he said. He then bakes the wood at 200 degrees.

"That will make the wood hard and it will last forever," he said. "It will make it pretty much impervious to water or anything else."

When he's done, Starr uses an electro light and an etcher to stamp his maker's mark — a star in the middle of Texas with the words David Starr Custom Knives — on each blade.

"I always wanted to make knives," Starr said. "As a kid, I always liked knives and I just started fooling around with it one day. I had a metal box and I put wood in there and I took a horseshoe from one of my wife's horses and heated it up and hammered it into a knife. It wasn't very good, obviously, but I kept with it and now I have made probably a couple hundred over the years. But I am still learning."

