Waco police sergeant forges second career making knives at Starr Shank Shop

Visitors to David Starr's Battle Lake Forge might wonder for a moment if they traveled back in time a century or so and strolled into the blacksmith shop from the classic TV western "Gunsmoke."
There are work benches everywhere, each with a heavy-duty anvil, vice clamps and hammers within arm's reach.
Covering the walls are Starr's collections of hatchets, hammers, mallets, axes, old lanterns and antique farm and ranch implements.
Despite the overwhelming numbers in Starr's collection, it all is organized neatly and with a purpose. Just don't ask Starr's wife, Michelle, a detective in the Waco Police Department's domestic violence unit, what that purpose is. She is at a loss for answers.
"You can tell I like antiques. My wife says I have lost my mind," Starr said. "I just like old tools, but she is constantly asking me why I need another one of those things."
An inner, small workshop with a sign over the door that says "Starr's Shank Shop" holds clues about why Starr loves to spend so much time in his shop, a short walk from his rural home between Hallsburg and Mart.
The Waco police sergeant and longtime drug enforcement detective loves knives and has turned his shop into a first-rate, knife-making operation that Starr hopes will keep him busy and provide a steady source of income when he retires from the police department in a few years.
While he has had a love of knives since he was a young boy, he did not start making them until 2015. By trial and error, watching YouTube videos and with a lot of help and advice from his fellow knifemaker, Jamie Herring, of Riesel, Starr started making knives in the back corner of the horse barn he shared with his wife's and daughter's horses.
As he got better, word-of-mouth about the quality of his fixed-blade knives spread among his law enforcement colleagues, and orders starting coming in. As a result of his increased business, Starr added horse stalls and a tack room to the existing barn, moved the horses out and started filling his new space with antiques and his tools and machinery. He converted his wife's old tack room into Starr's Shank Shop, which he uses now to create and shape knife handles and sheaths.
Starr estimates he has made 200 or more knives, which he sold to his friends and others. Prices range from $120 to $250.
"I'm the cheapest guy in town," he said with a laugh.
Robinson Police Lt. Tracy O'Connor heard about Starr's hobby and decided to buy one for himself.
"I am really pleased with the quality and craftsmanship," O'Connor said. "It is just overall a great knife. I use it frequently in my work on the farm. It is very versatile, very sturdy and very well-made. The craftsmanship and the materials he used are very good quality."
Starr also made a sheath for O'Connor's knife, which he wears horizontally on his belt.
Starr, a sergeant in the drug enforcement unit, said he also wears one of his knives in a horizontal sheath, which makes it undetectable.
"When I was in uniform as a young officer, me and two or three other officers who also liked knives would see who could carry the most on our uniforms," Starr said. "I had like eight on me at one time. I had them stashed everywhere. Another guy would have about the same or more. We were always looking for unique knives that we could hide. We always carried knives."
Starr scavenges the hard carbon steel from anywhere he can find it. He also buys blade steel from different companies, but said he has made knives from farrier's rasps, heavy-duty files, old farm implements and anything else he thinks will do the job.
He has a number of large devices that help in with his craft, including a propane forge to heat the metal so he can pound it into shape and high-speed grinders to shape the edge and sharpen it.
He fashions the handles for the custom blades from all kinds of wood, but said he also has made them from construction paper, hay, blue jeans, camo material and burlap after soaking them in a special solution.
"If it will absorb the liquid, you can make a handle out of anything," he said.
For wooden handles, Starr grinds the wood to the shape he wants and attaches them with epoxy and brass, copper or steel pins. He makes the handles for women's knives a bit smaller and more narrow to fit their hands better.
"I'm working on one now for my mother-in-law. She is in her 70s but she wanted one of my knives. I made her a sheath for it and she carries it around in her purse. She gave the first one I made her to someone else, so now I'm making her another one," Starr said.
To stabilize the wood used for handles, he uses a substance called "cactus juice," though it is not really cactus juice. To do that, Starr puts the wood and the liquid in a vacuum chamber or pressure pot and that pushes out all the air bubbles, he said. He then bakes the wood at 200 degrees.
"That will make the wood hard and it will last forever," he said. "It will make it pretty much impervious to water or anything else."
When he's done, Starr uses an electro light and an etcher to stamp his maker's mark — a star in the middle of Texas with the words David Starr Custom Knives — on each blade.
"I always wanted to make knives," Starr said. "As a kid, I always liked knives and I just started fooling around with it one day. I had a metal box and I put wood in there and I took a horseshoe from one of my wife's horses and heated it up and hammered it into a knife. It wasn't very good, obviously, but I kept with it and now I have made probably a couple hundred over the years. But I am still learning."