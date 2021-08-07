Waco Police throw Back-to-School Bash

Waco Police brought out hundreds of kids and families for the practical, the frivolous and the potentially life-saving during the department's first Back-to-School Bash.

The event Saturday outside the Police Tower at 3115 Pine Ave. gave kids an opportunity to pick up backpacks and school supplies free of charge as they prepare for a new school year. Waco Independent School District classes start Aug. 23.

Police officers and administrators joined in for dances during the event. Some took turns sitting, or plunging, in a dunking booth, and kids could burn some energy on an inflatable course.

Police and fire officials gave out car seats and demonstrated their proper use, and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District provided COVID-19 vaccines.