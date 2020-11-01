Waco Pride Network aims to broaden focus on community needs

She said before the internet, transgender people had even less information available.

The environment in Waco was openly hostile to gay and transgender people for much of her life, Warren said. She said that during the AIDS crisis Cameron Park gained a reputation as the place where homophobes jumped gay people, and she knew people who were followed home from gay bars, targeted and harassed.

“That was well known when I was young,” she said. “Things are a lot better in Waco than they used to be, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have more to do.”

She said she has faced very little direct confrontation since coming out about six years ago.

“I finally hit a point, like everybody does, where I had to come out,” Warren said. “I couldn’t hide anymore. I had no choice.”

Her journey started at the Resource Center in Dallas, a nonprofit she said she was lucky to stumble across. It remains open, along with another nonprofit in Fort Worth called the AIDS Outreach Center that provides free health care.

“They’ve done a lot of good, but they’re not specialized enough to take care of the community the way it needs to be taken care of sometimes,” Warren said.