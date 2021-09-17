Waco region sees highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Texas

The local percentage of hospitalized patients who have received a vaccine has gone from consistently less than 9% through a week ago, to about 19% on Friday, according to health district figures. That also is notably higher than other areas, Verner said.

He said people who are vaccinated and have comorbidities that put them more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are going to remain at risk as long as the spread continues.

“As more and more people get vaccinated, and it takes a whole lot more than we’ve already gotten, then the proportion of cases in vaccinated people will go up, because there’s less and less vaccinated people,” Verner said. “But that doesn’t explain the degree that you’re seeing those numbers.”

Verner said he is watching for that percentage to even out and remain consistent at 5% or lower, based on the efficacy rates of the vaccines.

Regardless, if the vaccination rate stagnates, things will get worse.

“Then we’ll continue to see a high number of new cases, and the virus will do the only thing it knows how to do. … If we keep putting it on each other and we’re not protected, then as long as there are susceptible people it will continue to spread,” Verner said.