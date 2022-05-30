Waco remembers lives of those fallen in war

To many who attended ceremonies around Waco over the long weekend, Memorial Day is not just a holiday but a solemn occasion to remember those who sacrificed their lives for their country.

A Sunset Memorial Observation on Friday at the downtown Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial kicked off a series of ceremonies that also included the Doris Miller Memorial, cemeteries and Hewitt Park.

Gary Urban, vice president of the local chapter of Vietnam Veterans Association of America, said attendance this year was the highest since the tradition began a decade ago. The ceremony started with the presentation of colors and a prayer for peace before members of the association took turns reading the 83 names of Waco-area soldiers who were killed in Vietnam.

Urban said it is important to note how many soldiers from Waco were killed, eight of whom were Baylor students.

“It's amazing that there's 83,” Urban said. “That's a lot of folks from a relatively small area that gave their all in Vietnam.”

Monday morning, the Heart of Texas Young Marines began their Memorial Day just after sunrise by placing flags on the resting site of veterans at Rosemound Cemetery, an annual tradition.

Also Monday, a program at Doris Miller Memorial near the Brazos River honored fallen veterans, including Miller, a Waco sharecropper's son who as a U.S. Navy messman dragged his captain and shipmates to safety during the Pearl Harbor attack and shot at Japanese planes. Miller died two years later when a Japanese submarine sank his ship, the U.S.S. Liscome Bay.

The program at the Doris Miller Memorial featured live music from Waco Brazos Brass, which played traditional military songs as veterans present were honored and wreaths were laid at the feet of Miller’s statue. Bettie Beard, one of the organizers of the Doris Miller Memorial Day Program, said members of the community wanted to have a Memorial Day service at the Doris Miller Memorial because of Miller’s significance to Waco.

Jennifer Dawson said her husband Craig was a veteran who died two years ago of a heart attack. She was emotional as she talked about him during the Doris Miller program.

“He would take the shirt off his back to take care of anybody,” Dawson said. “It's really great that people took the time to actually come here and show support. It warms the heart. It really truly knows that I'm not alone in this, and you're not alone in this.”

At the Monday ceremony at Hewitt Park, hosted by the McLennan County Veterans Association, Marine Corps veteran Cathleen Gruetzner spoke on the importance of women veterans. Flags of the military branches were presented by Midway High School MCJROTC, and veterans who had died within the last year were honored by having their names read.

Norma Thronburg, a member of the veterans association's advisory board, said she learned early the importance of Memorial Day from her grandfather, who would display flags to honor fallen veterans on holidays. She said it is important to express gratitude for the willingness of soldiers to put their lives on the line for their country.

“This is to pay tribute to those men and women who have given their lives,” Thronburg said. “They have paid for your freedom and mine through their service, and some have died on the battlefield. There's no greater honor than to give your life for your country.”

