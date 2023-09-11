Family and friends recently gathered for a 100th birthday celebration for Florence Elizabeth (Haliburton) Campbell of Waco.

Born Aug. 4, 1923 to Rev. Isaiah and Sister Olena Haliburton, she was the second of 10 children, attending Elm Mott School and graduating locally from Carver High School.

She married R.J. Campbell in 1942 and they had four children: Mary Dupree, Ottis Burney (died 2016), Andrew Campbell and Gary Campbell.

Passionate about warm home hospitality and cooking — she’s famous for her pots of greens and beans — as well as singing, she was blessed with a soulful voice and performed with the Haliburton Sisters, a family gospel musical group that toured the nation.

A longtime member of Bush Chapel Presbyterian Church, Florence has served as Sunday school president, secretary of mission and choir president of the choir, among other posts.

Family is at the core of her life, and guests to the family home in Waco are always greeted with a warm welcome, a heartfelt hug and a plate of her delectable specialties.

As she approached the century mark with zest for life and an indomitable spirit, one of her cherished quotes became, “I’m kicking a 100!” and with each passing day, she exemplifies the resilience and vitality of her extraordinary life.