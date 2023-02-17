Maxine Hopper turned 105 Thursday with a zest for life that hasn’t slowed at all since retirement 44 years ago.

She continues to garden and grows orchids, loves her daily visits with Meals and Wheels volunteers, and gets along just fine in her own home.

“She just has such a great attitude,” her daughter Shirley Gilbreath said.

A 2017 report by The Healthy Journal notes that only 0.004% of the world’s approximately 7.8 billion people reach 105 years old.

Maxine drove her own car until age 100 when she decided to turn in her keys.

“She was a good driver, too,” Shirley said. “I should be the one giving up my keys.”

Maxine was born Feb. 16, 1918, in St. Joseph, Missouri, during the influenza pandemic, the sixth of nine children born to B.B. and Stella Hopper. Two of the four sisters born before her died in 1918 from the flu.

She is the only sibling remaining. The last of her three brothers died last year at age 99. Another sister died at age 100, so the family genetics were pretty sturdy, Shirley said.

B.B. Hopper was a contractor who poured concrete and did foundation work for a builder. Like many Midwest families, the Hoppers farmed, raising crops, butchering hogs and canning their food.

Maxine recalls ice skating on the family’s flooded frozen cornfield.

A self-professed tomboy, Maxine did the outside work her sisters didn’t want. From baling hay to planting and harvesting potatoes, she joined her brothers on those chores.

“I did anything they did,” she said.

Married

She stayed in St. Jo until she married at age 23, moving with her husband Quay to Burlington, Iowa, where they worked at an ammunition factory. She worked in the office.

In 1942, they moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico, and worked for the Atomic Energy Commission as nuclear testing was underway during World War II.

Maxine continued with office work. Quay was an electrician who made atomic bomb parts.

Their only child, Shirley, was born there.

“It was a nice place to live and raise children,” Maxine said. Shirley said it was like living in a gated community because of the security protocols.

Among the highlights of her time there was meeting President John F. Kennedy, who visited her building with a delegation from Washington.

Maxine and Quay retired together in 1979 and moved to Salado to be closer to Shirley and her husband, Kent Gilbreath, a Baylor economics professor.

Sadly, Quay died five years later, the result of exposure to radiation during their 37 years in Los Alamos.

His passing meant a huge change for Maxine, Shirley said. “My father really took care of everything for her.”

But even with him gone, he left plenty of instructions behind, Maxine said.

“He had notes in the file cabinet for me because he knew I wasn’t paying attention,” she said with a laugh.

Maxine bought and sold several houses after his death and started traveling, going to China, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

“She spread her wings,” Shirley said.

Moved to Waco

Maxine has lived in the same house since moving to Waco in 1995 and remains active. She uses a walker for balance to get around, but she continues to garden.

Her health has been surprisingly good throughout, Shirley said. At age 92 while grabbing items out of the attic, her foot got caught in the ladder and twisted, suffering a spiral break in her leg and she hit her head.

Nevertheless, she dragged herself to her phone and called a neighbor, Shirley said. The neighbor came over and called an ambulance.

But Maxine waited 24 hours for surgery as doctors first worked on a car accident victim. In the meantime, Shirley said, Maxine developed osteomyelitis, an inflammation of the bone, which can be fatal.

Maxine still takes a strong antibiotic to combat the osteomyelitis, Shirley said. She also regularly undergoes injections for macular degeneration, but the treatment has helped greatly with her vision, Shirley said.

She swam regularly at the Y until she turned 101.

Maxine keeps a regular routine, waking at 7:30 a.m. to give her plenty of time to get dressed for her Meals and Wheels visitors, which she enjoys, she said. “Those girls are so friendly and sweet.”

“Meals and Wheels is wonderful,” she added, “but the food has to be ‘dressed up,’” because it’s prepared with little seasoning.

“Mom’s always making hot sauces for her Meals and Wheels food,” Shirley said. “Living in New Mexico she developed a taste for chilies. She used to say if it didn’t make her cry or hiccup it wasn’t hot enough.”

Maxine nodded with a knowing smile as Shirley said that.

Shirley’s best friend, Peggy Allen, is considered an adopted daughter by Maxine.

“She just amazes me, still gardening and caring for her orchids,” Peggy said. “Her mind is still so sharp and she keeps up with current events. She can talk me under the table on current events. I lost my mother in ’82 and their mother-daughter relationship is so fabulous.”

Shirley and Kent added rooms to their home a few years back to prepare for Maxine moving in with them in her later years.

Just wait, Maxine told them.

“I told Shirley, ‘When I need that, I’ll let you know,’” she said.

A small birthday luncheon was held Thursday, including a visit by Jeanne Holmes, an Austin resident who had been a college intern working for Maxine during her time at Los Alamos.

Maxine has two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren, one of whom will be celebrating her 15th later this month.

“Life is wonderful as far as I’m concerned,” Maxine said. “I feel blessed. I enjoy what I have. It’s all I need.”