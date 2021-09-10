Waco residents at World Trade Center, Capitol 20 years ago describe horrors of 9/11 attacks

As Ressetar reached the 44th floor, he heard an announcement that 2 World Trade was secure and no one was in danger. So Ressetar hopped on an elevator and returned to his 58th-floor office, thinking he could grab his bag and call his girlfriend, Chelsa, who now is his wife, and his father to tell them he was OK.

Shortly after he hung up the phone, he heard a large explosion. The building shook and ceiling tiles started to fall. With a greater sense of urgency, Ressetar headed for the stairs for the second time, but not before a colleague told him he witnessed three people jump from the north tower to avoid a fiery death.

"Surprisingly, there was no panic. It was very calm," Ressetar said. "It took a long time to get down 58 floors. There was waiting and stopping and waiting for people. It was shoulder-to-shoulder all the way down, and it was super hot. But everybody just thought we were running away from a fire, not from a building that was about to collapse. We didn't know at that point it was a plane or certainly that the building would collapse."

After Ressetar made it out of the tower, he tried to stop at pay phones along the way to call loved ones, but there were long lines of people at each of them. He walked a couple of blocks and went into the subway to try to get to his midtown apartment.