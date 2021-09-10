Waco residents at World Trade Center, Capitol 20 years ago describe horrors of 9/11 attacks

Waco attorney J.D. Ressetar has a picture of the World Trade Center twin towers hanging in his office at the Zimmerman Law Firm.
It is not that he needs a daily reminder of the unthinkable horrors he, his fellow New Yorkers and the nation endured on Sept. 11, 2001. He lived it in a very real way.
Ressetar was working for the Dais Group, an investment research firm, and had been at work about 30 minutes when he heard a loud explosion as the first plane hit the north tower. About 15 minutes later, he felt his building shudder when a second plane hit the south tower about 20 floors above Ressetar's 58th-floor office.
Twenty years later, Ressetar keeps the photo in his office because he knows he was a fortunate survivor of that horrific day and because it was a "big turning point in my life."
Despite the tragedy he witnessed, Ressetar said the most indelible memories he took away were of the selfless first responders who rushed up the stairwells as thousands were coming down in an effort to flee the buildings. It gave him an unwavering respect for police officers and firefighters and the public service they perform for their respective communities.
"I went through all of that and I survived," Ressetar said. "But one of the most memorable things I have from that day are the police officers and firefighters. About 400 of them died that day and they saved so many lives. We were walking down 58 floors, and these guys were fully loaded with all their equipment going up. You know they didn't survive, and when we got down to the bottom, there were police officers and firefighters showing you where to go and telling you to run as fast as you can. Most of those people probably died, too. They saved so many lives and sacrificed so much."
Baylor instructor
Meredith Sutton, a senior lecturer and dance instructor at Baylor University, did not get to work quite as early as Ressetar that day, but she felt the ground shake when the first plane hit the north tower as she was walking up the steps from the underground train.
She was working across the street from the World Trade Center at an investment firm while trying to break into Broadway as a dancer. After the towers fell, Sutton, who was three months pregnant with the first of her three sons, waded through soot, smoke and debris to get out of the area, ultimately walking 13 miles and standing in a 5-mile line to board a Hudson River ferry to get to her home in Weehawken, New Jersey.
But like Ressetar, the most vivid memory of that day for Sutton was not the realization that America had fallen victim to a terrorist attack on home soil that killed almost 3,000 people. She was struck by the kindness and compassion of others in crisis.
"One of the things for me was the humanity, the goodness, the kindness that came out from the people," she said. "As I was walking, there were five-star restaurants handing out to-go plates to people. Everyone had ash on them and the corner stores and pubs pulled tables out to the sidewalks and had water and paper towels for people to drink and clean themselves up.
"The humanity I saw that day was just beautiful. It was amazing. Most people living in New York just keep their heads down and mind their own business. But the humanity I saw that day was really quite remarkable," Sutton said.
Waco's congressman
While Ressetar and Sutton were in New York, Chet Edwards, who served as Waco's congressman for 20 years, was in a meeting of House leaders at the U.S. Capitol in then-House Minority Leader Dick Gephardt's office just outside Statuary Hall. The meeting broke up after word spread about the first plane hitting the north tower and Edwards walked with Rep. Nancy Pelosi and others to the House office building across the street.
"Most of us initially thought this must have been a horrible, horrible accident," Edwards said. "We talked for a few moments about what a tragic loss of life it was and then almost immediately broke up the meeting still thinking it was a tragic accident."
About 15 minutes later, his staff told him a second plane hit the south tower. Thirty minutes after that, Edwards looked out his office window and saw black smoke coming from about a mile away, where a third plane crashed into the Pentagon. He did not hear a crash but immediately realized "this was a coordinated attack."
Edwards said he did not wait for an evacuation order. He told his staff to leave the building and to get as far away from Washington, D.C., as they could. Edwards said he learned later that United Airlines Flight 93, which crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after brave passengers fought back against the terrorists, likely was headed for the Capitol, where he and others had been meeting that morning.
The emotions he felt after the 9/11 attacks came back to hit Edwards full force again on Jan. 6, when a horde of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. He said he and others at the Capitol on 9/11 were "sickened beyond words" by the Jan. 6 siege, which also caused lawmakers to evacuate the building.
"I grew up the son of a World War II naval aviator and learned about Pearl Harbor as a child," Edwards said. "We even did nuclear attack simulations in the third grade at Corpus Christi. But like most Americans, I just didn't believe I would ever see a foreign attack on our country, and I have to tell you, on Jan. 6 of this year, I had the same gut reaction I had when I learned that the Capitol was a target of attack on Sept. 11. All those feelings from Sept. 11 came flooding back, and I thought it was so sad that what terrorists couldn't accomplish on Sept. 11, American citizens accomplished on Jan. 6."
Escaping ground zero
After the plane hit the first tower, Ressetar rushed to the window, still not realizing a plane had flown into the building. He saw paper and debris falling all around and flames and smoke coming from a huge hole about 30 floors above his location in the south tower. Scared and confused, he and others headed for the stairs. Luckily, the lights were still on, unlike reports from the north tower that there were no lights in the stairwells as thousands made their way down while trying to reach loved ones on cellphones.
As Ressetar reached the 44th floor, he heard an announcement that 2 World Trade was secure and no one was in danger. So Ressetar hopped on an elevator and returned to his 58th-floor office, thinking he could grab his bag and call his girlfriend, Chelsa, who now is his wife, and his father to tell them he was OK.
Shortly after he hung up the phone, he heard a large explosion. The building shook and ceiling tiles started to fall. With a greater sense of urgency, Ressetar headed for the stairs for the second time, but not before a colleague told him he witnessed three people jump from the north tower to avoid a fiery death.
"Surprisingly, there was no panic. It was very calm," Ressetar said. "It took a long time to get down 58 floors. There was waiting and stopping and waiting for people. It was shoulder-to-shoulder all the way down, and it was super hot. But everybody just thought we were running away from a fire, not from a building that was about to collapse. We didn't know at that point it was a plane or certainly that the building would collapse."
After Ressetar made it out of the tower, he tried to stop at pay phones along the way to call loved ones, but there were long lines of people at each of them. He walked a couple of blocks and went into the subway to try to get to his midtown apartment.
"The doors to the subway were open, and within seconds, they closed the doors and said they had to get all the trains out of Manhattan," Ressetar said. "The were shutting down, and I was on a train with just three or four people. By the time I got to midtown, both towers had collapsed. My timing was almost perfect. I walked down there and said, 'Maybe I can get on the train,' and they closed the doors just after I got on."
Ressetar moved to Denver, where his family lives, and Chelsa followed him there later. Ressetar decided to change careers and thought he might want to go to law school, so Chelsa, a Waco native with family here, suggested he go to Baylor's law school.
Ressetar said he and his wife return to New York often and have taken their three daughters to the 9/11 Memorial. He said as his girls have gotten older, they have learned about the attacks and have asked him more questions about it.
Sutton, too, returns to New York regularly, attending shows and trying to stay current with trends in the dance and theater communities. She and her ex-husband, Seth Sutton, an aspiring Broadway actor at the time, had lived in New York since 1997.
Still in the morning-sickness phase, Sutton said she saw the fireball from the second plane hitting the tower when she topped the subway steps. She thought to herself what a horrible accident, speculating that one of the many skywriting planes that circled the city was "hotdogging" and crashed into the tower.
"A guy who worked with me standing out in front of our building said, 'Those were jet planes and those were not accidents.' At that point, we could see mangled debris and cops were yelling for everyone to get inside. We watched people make decisions about whether they were going to burn to death or take their own lives. We saw people jumping out of windows."
Sutton said some urged them to go to fallout shelters. Instead, she and her colleagues went to a building in lower Manhattan where one's brother worked and watched the proceedings unfold.
"It was like 'War of the Worlds,'" she said. "People were standing around radios and TVs and we watched the buildings come down from there. It was just total disbelief. We were staring at a hole where these two giants had stood. It was just open sky and there is never open sky in New York."
She could not reach her husband at first because cell service was out. She called her mother in McAllen to tell her she was OK. After walking 13 miles and standing in a long line to get across the Hudson on a ferry, she finally made it back to her home in New Jersey, she said.
She and her ex-husband moved to Waco when he decided to go to law school at Baylor.
Undaunted
Edwards left the congressional office building, took off his "Congress hat and went into protective parent mode," he said. He could not reach his wife, but he drove to McLean, Virginia, about 14 miles west of the Capitol, to pick up their sons, ages 4 and 5, from their school. On the way, Edwards' mind was racing and he considered that CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, a potential terrorist attack site, was less than two minutes from their house.
"I kept thinking that I wanted to talk to our sons before they hear it at school," Edwards said. "I wanted to desperately find a way to help them feel safe."
Edwards, who served on the appropriations committee at the time and who was one of four chief deputy whips, said Congress returned to work quickly to send the message that America "would not be daunted by this horrible attack."