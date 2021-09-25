Waco residents with breakthrough cases credit vaccines for milder symptoms

Amanda Thompson and her husband do not think they let their guards down against COVID-19 or its delta variant after they both received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in February.

They both continued to wear masks, practice social distancing at work and have limited their outings to their grandkids' sporting events.

However, like a small percentage of the vaccinated population, Amanda Thompson, 53, and Velton Thompson, 52, got hit with breakthrough cases of COVID-19 last month.

So did a 70-year-old Hewitt resident, who asked not to be identified by name, and her 68-year-old brother who lives in Bellmead. Both were vaccinated with Pfizer doses in February and March but both also contracted breakthrough cases at the end of August.

And also like the Thompsons, both brother and sister continued COVID-19 protocols after they were vaccinated, only venturing out to work and to the grocery store, she said.

All have underlying health concerns potentially making them more vulnerable but agree that because they had been vaccinated, their COVID-19 symptoms were milder and they did not experience hospitalization or worse.