Waco residents with ties to Ukraine left to watch, worry as Russia invades

Waco restaurant owner Gene Vinnykov, unfortunately, knows the hell Ukrainians are going through as Russia invades their homeland. He speaks with relatives by phone six or seven times a night, when it is daylight there. He detects the fear in their voices, and they the helplessness in his.
"My dad says, 'I'm an old man. I've lived my life. But I'm terrified for your sister,'" said Vinnykov, 33, who grew up in Dnipro, Ukraine's fourth-largest city and an industrial powerhouse. Grandparents in the United States adopted Vinnykov, who moved to Chicago in 1999, later making his way to Central Texas and linking up with Reid Guess to launch Guess Family Barbecue.
It began as a food truck, then evolved into a permanent brick-and-mortar location on Franklin Avenue, winning plaudits from diners and Texas Monthly magazine's wandering barbecue critic along the way.
Despite turmoil in his home country, Vinnykov was on the job Friday. He dare not be anywhere else. His mind must remain distracted from harsh realities unfolding halfway around the world, where his family "is sitting on top of suitcases, with nowhere to go," he said in a phone interview.
"They are terrified to go to sleep, not knowing what's going to happen when they wake up," Vinnykov said. "Fortunately, my relatives have homes. Some people are hiding in the basements of schools and hospitals."
Enduring this nightmare are his parents, Irene and Igor Vinnykov, a grandmother, Tamara, and his 23-year-old sister, Olga. Though Gene Vinnykov has returned to Ukraine many times since his move to the United States, his folks there have not visited Waco or his restaurant.
"I was supposed to go to Ukraine two weeks ago. My friends told me to be careful, warned me about what I might run into. God forbid, I may have been stuck there," Vinnykov said. "I remember a lot about where I grew up, and I've been in touch with friends and teachers. It's definitely been tough on them. They do not see a good result coming from this.
"It's going to get worse before it gets better."
He mentioned Germany and Poland as possible destinations for Ukrainian refugees, but cautioned that Poland's acceptance could prove sporadic.
"Poland can only let in so many people, and getting there is difficult. If you get there and they won't let you in, what do you do?" Vinnykov said. "Ukraine has grown as a country, but things have not been the same since the Crimean invasion in 2014. Fear is embedded in the people."
Russia invaded and later annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, an annexation not recognized as valid internationally.
Sergiy Kudelia, associate professor of political science at Baylor University, also has maintained contact with relatives in Ukraine.
He told the Baylor Lariat, the school's student newspaper, his half-brother "woke up to the bombings of the military airport next to the city he lives in." Other loved ones live near a television tower the Russians destroyed in overnight bombing, hoping to suppress local news reporting.
Kudelia expressed doubt sanctions would halt Putin's act of aggression.
Despite the clear violation of international law, Kudelia told the Lariat, "we still see that many European states are reluctant to agree to much costlier sanctions against Russia. Europeans understand that these sanctions are going to have a negative effect on their economies as well."
Kudelia likened Russia's invasion to America's "Pearl Harbor moment," when Japanese planes launched a sudden attack on Dec. 7, 1941, hastening the United States' entry into World War II. The distinction, he told the Lariat, is the cultural relationship between Russia and Ukraine, the historical and familial ties that make this assault "particularly shocking and painful to experience."
Vinnykov said he avoids television news reports on the Russian invasion, saying they leave him struggling to distinguish fact from fiction. He would prefer to get his information from family members living the experience.
"I came to the United States, to Chicago, because it offered better opportunities and a better life. I'm beyond thankful. Ukraine was not the best place then, and clearly it is not now. But I'm missing home," he said.
Fortunately, he has a business to run and three beautiful children, ages 15, 7 and 2. They know war is raging where daddy is from.
"No matter what world we live in, I can pick them up from school or day care, and they cheer me up. I know what I'm working for," Vinnykov said.