Waco residents with ties to Ukraine left to watch, worry as Russia invades

Enduring this nightmare are his parents, Irene and Igor Vinnykov, a grandmother, Tamara, and his 23-year-old sister, Olga. Though Gene Vinnykov has returned to Ukraine many times since his move to the United States, his folks there have not visited Waco or his restaurant.

"I was supposed to go to Ukraine two weeks ago. My friends told me to be careful, warned me about what I might run into. God forbid, I may have been stuck there," Vinnykov said. "I remember a lot about where I grew up, and I've been in touch with friends and teachers. It's definitely been tough on them. They do not see a good result coming from this.

"It's going to get worse before it gets better."

He mentioned Germany and Poland as possible destinations for Ukrainian refugees, but cautioned that Poland's acceptance could prove sporadic.

"Poland can only let in so many people, and getting there is difficult. If you get there and they won't let you in, what do you do?" Vinnykov said. "Ukraine has grown as a country, but things have not been the same since the Crimean invasion in 2014. Fear is embedded in the people."