Waco retailers tweaking masking policies

Retailers and event sponsors are tweaking their masking policies as COVID-19 numbers wane and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated people need not wear masks in most places.
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said it will not require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear masks in its U.S. stores, including those in Waco, unless state or local laws say otherwise — and they do not locally.
The chain is offering workers $75 if they prove they’ve been vaccinated.
Walmart will not question shoppers about their vaccination status, relying instead upon the honor system, the chain said in a memo. Workers will need to answer “yes” to a daily vaccination question to go maskless.
Target as of Monday stopped requiring masks of the vaccinated entering its stores. Sharon Nelson, an assistant manager at the Target on Bosque Boulevard, said the chain likewise will employ the honor system.
“That’s all we can do,” said Nelson. “We will have masks at the doors. If someone needs a mask, it will be provided by us.”
H-E-B, the dominant local grocery store, continues to mull options going forward, recognizing some retailers are relaxing their approach to masks.
Meantime, spokeswoman Chelsea Thompson said COVID-19 rules now listed on the H-E-B website remain in place until further notice.
“We will continue to expect shoppers to wear masks while in our stores,” says the information. “Additionally, we will still require all our partners and vendors to wear masks while at work. H-E-B has always been a strong proponent and advocate of mask use even before mandates and orders were passed.”
CBL Properties, which owns Richland Mall, said per CDC guidelines, the mall will allow vaccinated individuals to enter common areas maskless.
“Retailers are able to set policies within their stores for employees and customers,” said CBL spokeswoman Stacey Keating in an email message.
USA Today reported this week that Starbucks, Costco, Trader Joe’s and Publix will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers.
John Marsicano, spokesman for Magnolia Market at the Silos, said the current masking policies will remain in effect through the end of May. “We kindly ask that all guests wear a mask while visiting Magnolia,” is the guidance provided by the Magnolia Market website.
“At that point, we will begin to made adjustments based on the newly revised recommendations from the CDC,” Marsicano added.