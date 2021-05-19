Waco retailers tweaking masking policies

Retailers and event sponsors are tweaking their masking policies as COVID-19 numbers wane and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated people need not wear masks in most places.

Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said it will not require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear masks in its U.S. stores, including those in Waco, unless state or local laws say otherwise — and they do not locally.

The chain is offering workers $75 if they prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Walmart will not question shoppers about their vaccination status, relying instead upon the honor system, the chain said in a memo. Workers will need to answer “yes” to a daily vaccination question to go maskless.

Target as of Monday stopped requiring masks of the vaccinated entering its stores. Sharon Nelson, an assistant manager at the Target on Bosque Boulevard, said the chain likewise will employ the honor system.

“That’s all we can do,” said Nelson. “We will have masks at the doors. If someone needs a mask, it will be provided by us.”

H-E-B, the dominant local grocery store, continues to mull options going forward, recognizing some retailers are relaxing their approach to masks.