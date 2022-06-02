Waco Rotary Club members receive top district honors

Waco Rotary Club members RoseMary Mayes Rafuse and Kim Patterson both received recognition for service from Rotary District 5870 at the recent District 5870 Conference in Waco.

Rafuse was named to the District 5870 Roll of Fame, the highest award conferred to recognize Rotarians who have distinguished themselves by outstanding service to their clubs, communities and the district.

District 5870 comprises 57 clubs and reaches from Itasca in the north to Yoakum in the south.

Patterson received the Rotary Foundation District Service Award for outstanding service to the Rotary Foundation. Gifts to the Rotary Foundation fund international projects as well as local initiatives.

In recent years, Waco Rotary Club giving funded a water catchment system in Cameroon and literacy programs at Waco-area schools and the Waco-McLennan County Public Library. Rotary has led the global charge to eradicate polio with the foundation’s support of PolioPlus.

The Rotary Club of Waco provides community leaders an opportunity to build lifelong relationships, promote integrity and advance goodwill through service to our community and the world.

In addition to sponsoring local and international service projects, the club annually awards the Youth Citizenship Award scholarships for top high school seniors, Waco Rotary scholarships for college juniors and seniors, and Rotary Challenge, an academic quiz bowl that airs on KXXV-TV, Channel 25.

The club welcomes business and civic leaders from all corners of the community.

For more information about Waco Rotary, contact Katherine Logue at 254-776-2115 or wacorotary@gmail.com.