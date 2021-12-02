Waco Rotary helps family with Make-A-Wish project

Members of the Rotary Club of Waco recently made a wish come true for 17-year-old Trinity Pavlicek and her family, who conveyed their hope for a backyard pergola and bed swing to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Rotarians began the project in August by preparing footings for the installation and completed the build on Oct. 9.

David and Deborah Pavlicek have three adopted special needs children, two of whom have limited mobility. The new pergola and bed swing will provide them with a safe and new outdoor experience.

The Rotary Club of Waco provides community leaders an opportunity to build lifelong relationships, promote integrity and advance goodwill through service to the community and the world.

In addition to sponsoring local and international service projects, the club annually awards the Youth Citizenship Award scholarships for top high school seniors, Waco Rotary scholarships for college juniors and seniors, and sponsors Rotary Challenge, an academic quiz contest that airs on KXXV-TV Channel 25.

