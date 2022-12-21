Waco Rowing Center pitching state champs at Tradinghouse

A Philadelphia native who likes the water in McLennan County floated an idea past county commissioners Tuesday, one that could bring 2,500 rowing competitors and their families to the area in late April.

Waco Rowing Center Executive Director Matthew Scheuritzel said his group wants to bring the Texas Rowing Championship to Tradinghouse Lake, a reservoir about a 15-minute drive from downtown Waco. He said the event could draw more than 2,000 rowing enthusiasts and "thousands" of friends, family members and spectators to the county.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton joked he is not familiar with the finer points of rowing, but knows people who have found themselves up a creek without a paddle. He and the county commissioners generally reacted positively to Scheuritzel's presentation, instructing legal counsel Mike Dixon and County Administrator Dustin Chapman to draft a resolution supporting the effort to bring the state championship to McLennan County.

"It's protected from the wind and big enough to host 10 lanes of racing, but not too big where the wind can pick up and you get sloshed," Scheuritzel said of Tradinghouse Lake.

It was built in the late 1960s to provide water for a Texas Power & Light Co. power plant's cooling system and was for a time known as TP&L Lake. The company's successor, Luminant, shut the plant down in 2010 and demolished it by 2014.

Scheuritzel said spectators would have access to the regatta course from several locations.

McLennan County controls the park surrounding the lake, having spent $350,000 in grants to add restrooms, boat docks, paved parking lots and new security lighting in recent years.

The Waco Rowing Center next will approach Luminant-Vistra, which owns the lake.

"I believe the rowing championship is going to further establish a national platform for tourism here in McLennan County," said Commissioner Pat Miller, whose precinct includes the lake and adjacent park. "In addition, the Waco Rowing Center's choice of Tradinghouse Lake for this event underpins the county's mission to enhance our facilities to be used by the community."

She said the lake has been a hidden gem this event will expose.

"The magnitude and scope of this event may be larger than what we have experienced in that area in the past, and that may present challenges such as parking, etc.," she said by email. "But I am most confident that foreseeable issues, such as the logistical flow of traffic, how and where people will be situated, will be worked out in advance of the event."

Waco Rowing Center got its feet wet in November, hosting the Waco Rowing Regatta on the Brazos River, from McLane Stadium to Brazos Park East. A fact sheet shown commissioners says the regatta attracted 300 entries, 1,000 athletes and thousands of fans. Teams came from all over Texas and from Arkansas, Oklahoma and New Jersey.

Hotel occupancy and visitor spending rose that weekend, and Magnolia Market at the Silos beat its sales forecast by 19%, according to the presentation.

Backers said the Brazos River proved ideal for the fall's 5,000-meter head race, a format in which boats start one at a time. But Tradinghouse would better serve a 2,000-meter race in which all competitors line up side-by-side and start at the same time.

"This is a whole different type regatta, head-to-head, kind of like a drag race," said Mike Vogelaar, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission, which actively supports Waco Rowing Center.

"There were teams here in November asking if the spring event could take place in Waco," Vogelaar said. "We're in the process of exploring that as an opportunity. If we can get official approval from all stakeholders, we can put our name in the hat for an event many organizations would like to have."

Scheuritzel said bodies of water in Austin and Dallas have hosted the state rowing competition, but he believes Waco has more to offer.

"This will continue to showcase Waco and McLennan County as a premier destination," he said. "We appreciate the county's enthusiasm and cooperation. I'm happy about today. All questions were good questions."

Specifically, commissioners reminded organizers that parking would not be allowed along roads leading to the lake. They said the county would accept no liability related to the races scheduled April 22 and 23.

The regatta would feature shore-side attractions and concessions, and the lake would offer competitors "full starting dock and easy launch and land."

Luke Walton, a coach and former Olympic rower, directed the November race for Waco Rowing Center. He said the event would be sanctioned by USRowing, which provides liability insurance.

"All these different clubs, in Dallas, in Austin, in Houston, get together and agree on where the state championship will be held," Walton said. "In Dallas, it is usually White Rock Lake. Mostly they take place in Austin. This was an opportunity to throw our hat in the ring. Tradinghouse Lake is a tremendous body of water, and we've been sharing that with the other clubs.

"There has been enthusiasm over our hosting in 2023."