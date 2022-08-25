Waco Rowing Regatta gets $45,000 grant from city

Waco Rowing Center received a $45,000 grant Wednesday from the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau for the inaugural Waco Rowing Regatta that will be held Nov. 6 on the Brazos River.

“The Waco Regatta will help put Waco and the perfect Brazos River, along with Lake Waco on center stage in the national world of competitive rowing regattas and training,” Dan Quandt, the city’s interim director of conventions and tourism, said by email Tuesday.

The organizers have brought the right people together to boost their sport and Waco, Quandt said.

“We are very grateful to the city and will put it to good use for November’s regatta, as a showcase for our youth but also this city as a beacon for the future of the sport done the right way, adding faces and tearing down walls from the embryonic stage,” Waco Rowing Center Executive Director Matt Scheuritzel said by email Tuesday.

Rowing Center board president Amy Tiemann said the center would likely use the grant money to pay for shore activities including music for the fans.

Scheuritzel is collaborating with La Vega Independent School District to introduce rowing to students as young as 12. A team from La Vega will include a few boats competing in the races in November.

Tiemann said the group's goals for rowing in Waco include bringing more people of color and more women into the sport, especially for youth.

She said teams have already signed up 73 boat crews from Dallas, Austin, Oklahoma and possibly as far away as Maryland. She expects registration numbers to increase in the next couple months, maybe even to double or triple by the time of the races. Entry fees range from $60 to $270, depending on the size of the crew and the timing of registration.

The regatta will be for teams rowing boats in variety of configurations, with varying numbers of rowers. They will row 5,000 meters along the Brazos River for time, starting at Brazos Park East. The teams in each competitive category with fastest time will win.

Competitive categories will include youth, collegiate, masters, elite and more, Tiemann said.

She said that at races she rowed in and helped organize in Austin a few years ago, Tiemann said, spectators would line the bridges and the shores to watch and cheer for their favorite teams.

“Because of the perfect water on the Brazos River, Waco could be the premier location in the world to train and compete in rowing,” she said. “The city is recognizing this, that it will bring tourism and economic development.”