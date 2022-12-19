Waco Salvation Army calls for bell-ringers as $180K donation goal falters

A cold drizzle Monday afternoon didn’t stop David Skelton, 68, from getting out to ring bells for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, as he has done for the past four holiday seasons.

“What warms my heart is the amount of giving, the generosity of the community,” Skelton said, standing outside Drug Emporium, 5900 Bosque Blvd. “When these things (red kettles) go up, people are hitting it a lot.”

Salvation Army officials were sending out the call this week for more dedicated volunteers like Skelton as their iconic holiday campaign lagged by $70,000 behind its 2022 goal of $180,000 as of Monday morning.

The Red Kettle campaign, the organization’s primary annual fundraiser, originated in 1891 to fund life-changing opportunities for those in need of food or shelter. Spots for volunteers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at various locations, raising millions of dollars across the country each year.

Dinah Mills, McLennan County branch spokesperson and volunteer coordinator, said the money goes to fund the Men’s Lodge, Sally’s House and Community Kitchen, which provides free meals every day of the year without exception.

“Our No. 1 priority is to feed the people at the shelter … People don’t understand how much we actually do in the community,” Mills said.

The Salvation Army in Waco’s campaign started Nov. 11 and faces a shortfall just days before the campaign ends Christmas Eve.

Mills said the problem may not be that people are donating less but that fewer volunteers are stationed around town. She said if 10 more volunteers would have signed up for Saturday, the Salvation Army could have doubled its income for that day.

Mills said she often has corporations, local businesses, clubs and leagues of all kinds looking to fulfill volunteer hours or create new Christmas memories, but she’s in need of additional volunteers to fill the gaps for the next five days.

“It kind of symbolizes Christmas, the hope we all have during that season … We just need more help in ringing the bells,” she said.

Skelton, a Woodway retiree, doesn’t have volunteer hours to fill, but he has offered up four to five hours every Monday through Saturday during the holiday season since 2019, sometimes at drug stores and sometimes at Magnolia Market. Though it does pass the time, Skelton said bell-ringing is more than just something to do in retirement.

“You could look at it that way, but also with time on my hands it was an opportunity to give back, you know?” Skelton said. “I grew up very poor in the projects of Philadelphia and I had a successful career. Now, Bill Gates was never threatened by me but I had some success. So now with that behind me, I can have time to do this.”

Cold, bitter weather could deter new bell ringers, but Skelton noted that many Waco residents can't avoid the weather.

“I’ll tell you my motivation, because it can be very difficult on the very cold days, but I realized that at the end of my four-, five-hour shift, I’m going home to a warm house and there are people in this community that don’t have that privilege,” Skelton said. “So that keeps pushing me.”

Mills said anyone who wants to volunteer to ring bells can choose their own time, date and location. To sign up, visit www.registertoring.com or call 254-756-7271 and ask for the volunteer coordinator.