Waco Salvation Army finishes $50K short of Red Kettle goal

The Salvation Army of Waco’s signature Red Kettle campaign fell some $50,000 short of this holiday season’s goal, leaving the charity's officials to consider how to adjust to changes in shopping and giving.

The Waco branch set a goal of $180,000 for the six-week fundraiser that ended Christmas Eve, but the actual total is estimated to be about $130,000, or 28% below goal.

Red Kettle funds support the Waco Salvation Army's general expenditures through the year, such as utilities, facility repairs and supplementing the charity's program-specific grants and donations, Salvation Army Maj. Jim Taylor said.

He said the downturn started with the pandemic and may be attributed in part to online shopping patterns or lack of exposure.

In 2019 the campaign surpassed the goal, but since 2020 revenue hasn’t kept up, possibly because fewer people are going to stores, Taylor said. He said volunteer participation has remained strong, yet without shoppers to pass by the volunteers, cash doesn’t make it to the kettle.

“COVID really kind of took the wind out of our sails from a bell-ringing standpoint,” he said. “I don’t think we lost volunteers. I don’t think we have as many people going out and physically shopping. A lot of people are doing it online and therefore they’re not coming by the kettle.”

Taylor said as the number of bell-ringers stayed stagnant he anticipated fundraising to approach or pass the $180,000 mark, but he said $130,000 may be “the new norm” for the campaign.

Taylor said after analyzing 2022’s campaign, he concluded the number of volunteers was steady, but more people were volunteering individually rather than in larger groups. When individuals reserve slots to volunteer at various times and various locations, Taylor said it can leave holes in the schedule and time spent without a kettle or attendant at those spots.

“When a group volunteers they typically take an entire day, basically 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” he said. “When an individual or a family volunteers they generally take about two hours, maybe four. … There’s all sorts of puzzle pieces, it’s like doing a jigsaw. So it’s not that we have fewer volunteers, they just weren’t ringing as long because I had empty spaces.”

The randomness of volunteer slots also places a strain on paid bell ringers, which Taylor said are placed at strategic locations and are used to fill spots when volunteers are needed. Even those paid employees worked about 1,000 fewer hours this season for various reasons, Taylor said.

“It looks like we had about the same number of volunteers, but because they weren’t part of a group that took an entire day, they only took two hours," he said. "Then obviously, you have the rest of the day that’s either unmanned or we have to figure out how to fill those gaps in with our paid bell ringers. … We can’t fill all 26-27 locations every single day all day long with volunteers."

In the wake of online shopping, Taylor said The Salvation Army has had to be savvier about collecting donations through the web, but “Online Red Kettle” isn’t as catchy as other fundraising sites. The Waco Salvation Army received 26 donations this season through a scannable QR code.

“Now, how much money is that going to be? … It’s not a lot but it’s a start,” he said. “We need to figure out how to be more creative and more active online, electronic giving. … I’m not throwing the baby out with the bath water. Just, it’s not what it once was and we have to figure out how to either change it or supplement it.”

Though short of the goal, Taylor said he’s “not boo-hooing”: raising $130,000 over six weeks is no small feat. About $15,000 would go to paying seasonal bell ringers and other Red Kettle-related fees, and the remaining $115,000 will go to fund general needs of Waco Salvation Army throughout the year.

The Red Kettle campaign isn’t the organization’s only or main revenue stream. It receives in-kind and reserved donations, spare goods and food, and federal grants throughout the year that serve specific purposes. The Salvation Army Thrift Store brings in an additional half-million dollars each year, he said.

“Every dollar that goes through the thrift store stays in Waco and is used for The Salvation Army’s work here in Waco and we’ve been really fortunate that our thrift store is doing well,” Taylor said.

Taylor said though the Red Kettle campaign has run its course for now, Waco Salvation Army is always looking for volunteers to help out at the thrift store or community kitchen, which serves breakfast and dinner every day. There will always be something to do, he said, whether that is repairing electronics at the thrift store or serving meals in the kitchen.

“Even though you only see The Salvation Army out there ringing bells and stuff for six weeks, The Salvation Army is working 52 weeks a year, 365 days a year,” he said.