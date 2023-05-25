Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Required annual vehicle inspections may be coming to an end for Texas motorists in the coming years, under a measure before the state Legislature.

Lawmakers in favor of the bill have argued the inspection requirement is a waste of time and money for Texas motorists, as Texas is one of only 11 states that still require a yearly inspection. But vehicle inspection station owners warn that the passage of the bill would lead to defective cars on the roads and a loss of jobs.

The Texas Senate passed an amended version of House Bill 3297 on Tuesday, and differences remain to be resolved between the version the Senate passed and the version the House passed, including the bill’s effective date. The prospects for the bill heading to Gov. Greg Abbott to sign into law before the legislative session wraps up Monday were not immediately clear.

The bill would remove the requirement of a yearly $7 safety inspection. But motorists would still need to pay the state a $7.50 inspection fee every year to keep their registration current, in addition to the registration fee itself. Emissions tests required to pass inspections in some areas, which do not apply in McLennan County, would still be required under the proposed law.

The House version would take effect Sept. 1, while the Senate version would be delayed until Jan. 1, 2025. The Senate version would also add a requirement that the state notify vehicle owners on their registration renewal notice if their vehicle is subject to an open safety recall that has not been repaired.

Al Siddiq Jr. assists his father, Al Siddiq Sr., in the operation of Al’s Drive-Thru Vehicle Inspection Station on Robinson Drive. Siddiq Sr. said he has built the business over the past 30 years as a way to serve the community after leaving the Army.

“I’ve always liked people,” Siddiq Sr. said. “I like to help, and it’s not just helping, it’s my living too. By doing (vehicle inspections) I can contribute to the community, I can make the road a little safer than before.”

According to a 2018 study from the University of Texas, crashes involving vehicles with defects were twice as likely to result in a fatality. The study found that most defects would have led to a failed a safety inspection. It also found that the percentage of vehicles with defects involved in crashes was higher for older vehicles, which “highlights the importance of the Inspection Program to help ensure key components of old vehicles are in good condition.”

A 2023 Carnegie Mellon University study found that states with yearly inspection programs have lower rates of fatal car accidents than states that do not have annual inspections. The Carnegie Mellon study also found that occupants of older vehicles are more likely to be killed in a wreck.

Siddiq Jr. said the studies show the state’s vehicle inspection program saves lives. He said the passage of House Bill 3297 would lead to an increase in motor vehicle accidents in addition to hurting small business owners and their employees.

Siddiq Jr. said of the nearly 12,000 inspection stations operating in Texas, roughly 6,000 to 7,000 are stations that solely provide inspections, including his father’s, meaning their business will be gone entirely.

According to the University of Texas study, roughly 45,000 people were employed as vehicle inspectors in the state. Siddiq Jr. said if the bill becomes law, those people will be out of a job.

Siddiq Jr. said of the roughly 50 to 60 cars his father’s station inspects daily, about 15 to 20 fail for various reasons. He said the elimination of the program means defective cars will be on the road.

Siddiq Jr. also said it would be “theft” for Texas to still require drivers to pay $7.50 to update their registration. Currently, motorists have to pay $7 to the station for their inspection, and $7.50 to the state.

Siddiq Jr. said he traveled to Austin with members of the Texas State Inspection Association, a lobbying group, to voice his opposition to the bill. He said it is ironic that lawmakers are apparently ignoring the results of the University of Texas study, as it was commissioned by the Texas Legislature to find the efficacy of the state’s inspection program after a similar bill to kill the program failed in 2017.

The final recommendation of the study was for Texas to retain the vehicle inspection program and conduct further studies to determine if safety inspections should be more thorough.

Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson and Sen. Brian Birdwell, Republicans and represent the Waco area in the state Legislature, voted in favor of the bill.

Greg Cole, chair of the Texas State Inspection Association board and owner of a vehicle inspection station, said it is frustrating for lawmakers to ignore “the truth.” He said many people are not knowledgeable about how to fix a car, meaning inspection stations provide a valuable service and make roads safer by finding and fixing issues that motorists either would not notice or know how to fix.

“We know what our guys see every day,” Cole said. “Some people take care of their cars. Some don’t.”

Siddiq Jr. said he and his father are fortunate because they own the building they operate out of, meaning they can attempt to pivot their business to serve another need. But for other inspection station owners who lease their building space, the lack of customers means they will have to close entirely.

Michael Contella, owner of Kwiker Sticker on South Valley Mills Drive, said the passage of the bill will completely eliminate his business, which he said has been family owned and operated since 1986. He said many of his customers have been shocked to learn how far the bill has gotten.

Contella said places that only provide inspections, including Kwiker Sticker, serve a niche market, as auto shops often do not want to pull mechanics away from more expensive repairs to provide a $7 inspection and thus often make customers wait. By only providing inspections, cars can be in and out of his shop quickly and customers can be on with their day, Contella said.

Chris Hilliard, owner of Just Sticker II on West Waco Drive, said the bill will hurt the auto industry in general, not just inspection station owners. He said his business generates revenue for places such as AutoZone or tire shops, as motorists would go there to get their cars fixed after failing an inspection.

Hilliard said if the bill becomes law, motorists often will not know something is wrong with their car until it is too late.

Both Contella and Hilliard said they lease their facilities and will likely have to close down due to an expected loss of business if the bill becomes law.

Siddiq Sr. said many people are too busy to worry about fixing their cars, and only get them inspected once a year because of the requirement.

“It’s not about the business, it’s about the public safety too,” Siddiq Sr. said. “Dark-tinted windows, muffler is loose, headlights are busted, tires are bald, who’s going to check them?”