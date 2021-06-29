Waco sixth grader headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals in Florida

Sibal said that sometimes, depending on the word, he has to just take a guess, but roots help with most of the words.

On Sunday, the day of the semifinals, he studied from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and made it through the virtual competition, held on a testing platform.

“I was a little nervous since doing it virtually is a little more pressure than doing it in person since there is always that fear of the internet connection going out or the audio not working,” Sibal said. “That happened to a girl actually. The internet went out in the neighborhood and she had to do it on an iPhone.”

While Sibal did not encounter any technical difficulties, he is happy to be getting the opportunity to travel to Florida with his family for the finals.

“I’m excited to meet the other spellers in person,” Sibal said. “I haven’t gotten to meet other spellers in person in a long time.”

To calm his nerves during the contest, he prays for a few minutes before it is his turn, he said.

Sibal will be moving on to Midway Middle School in Hewitt to start seventh grade in the fall, but he plans to continue participating in the spelling bees until he is no longer eligible after eighth grade.