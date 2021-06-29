Waco sixth grader headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee finals in Florida

Vihaan Sibal, 12, is just like any other sixth grader. He loves playing sports and video games or hanging out with his friends. He also loves solving Rubik's cubes in 13.71 seconds and is preparing for a national spelling bee championship that will be televised live through ESPN.
Sibal is one of 11 finalists who will compete in the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee finals July 8 from the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The field started with 209 spellers, and Sibal is one of four finalists from Texas who remain in the running for the Scripps Cup after preliminary, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
Sibal is no stranger to spelling bees, having participated in his first one when he was in second grade. By third grade, he made it to nationals.
“Making it to nationals was good enough for me. I didn’t have any expectations, I didn’t do too well,” Sibal said. “This year, I have more expectations since I made it to the finals.”
To meet his own expectations, Sibal practices two hours a night, focusing on roots to help him learn a vast amount of words.
“You study roots, so that is Greek, Latin, Middle English, French and a couple other languages,” Sibal said. “Roots are going to help with Greek and Latin where most of the words come from.”
Sibal said that sometimes, depending on the word, he has to just take a guess, but roots help with most of the words.
On Sunday, the day of the semifinals, he studied from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and made it through the virtual competition, held on a testing platform.
“I was a little nervous since doing it virtually is a little more pressure than doing it in person since there is always that fear of the internet connection going out or the audio not working,” Sibal said. “That happened to a girl actually. The internet went out in the neighborhood and she had to do it on an iPhone.”
While Sibal did not encounter any technical difficulties, he is happy to be getting the opportunity to travel to Florida with his family for the finals.
“I’m excited to meet the other spellers in person,” Sibal said. “I haven’t gotten to meet other spellers in person in a long time.”
To calm his nerves during the contest, he prays for a few minutes before it is his turn, he said.
Sibal will be moving on to Midway Middle School in Hewitt to start seventh grade in the fall, but he plans to continue participating in the spelling bees until he is no longer eligible after eighth grade.
To move into the finals, Sibal correctly spelled "fascet," a tool used in glassmaking; picked the right definition for the word "vivarium," an enclosure for keeping living animals; and correctly spelled "niton," another term for radon gas.
The prize for the champion of the spelling bee include $50,000 cash, a commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup trophy.
“My goal was to just get past preliminaries, but now that I am at the finals my goal is to get first place," Sibal said. "But we will see how that goes.”
Aside from competing in the spelling bee, Sibal is looking forward to taking a trip to Florida with his parents and his younger sister. He said he has been checking out the hotel they will stay at, and it "looks pretty cool," and the family is hoping to take advantage of the trip and spend some time at Disney World.
“I went there when I was 6, so I don’t remember anything. So it is going to be fun,” Sibal said.
The finals will be televised live from 8 to 10 p.m. Eastern time July 8 through ESPN.