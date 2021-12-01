Waco Snapshot: Not everyone has benefited from city's growing prosperity

White Wacoans saw their median household income grow from $41,445 to $48,915, or $7,470. Black households saw incomes increase from $21,653 to $26,464 or $4,811.

The report notes the rapid rise in housing prices, with the median home sale price rising from $150,000 in 2016 to $215,000 in October.

At the same time, some lower-income areas have seen a growing problem of “excessive housing cost,” meaning residents are paying more than 30% of their monthly income on housing. In Carver Park in 2019, nearly 54% of residents fell into that category, an increase of 20.4% since 2015.

Cuevas Peacock, who presented the housing data Wednesday on behalf of the report's housing study committee, said the housing crunch in Waco is related to income.

“It’s not because housing costs so much but because wages are so little,” Peacock said in an interview.

He said wages need to increase so more residents can afford housing.

“I think we’re seeing it happen, but I worry that we won’t see it happen enough,” he said. “While wages may be trending upward, they haven’t been for long enough.”

He said the Waco Snapshot sheds light on the hidden inequities of the current economic growth.