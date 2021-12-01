Waco Snapshot: Not everyone has benefited from city's growing prosperity

Waco has enjoyed growth in jobs and prosperity since the mid-2010s, along with better outcomes in health insurance, educational levels, household income, home values and internet access, a new Waco Snapshot Report finds.
But a closer look shows improvements have not been equally shared across the city. By the metrics used, racial-ethnic minority groups and residents of Waco’s inner city have seen only modest improvement since 2015 or even lost ground, according to the report by the nonprofit Prosper Waco.
“Waco is changing, but how, and for whom?” Prosper Waco research and community impact director Jeremy Rhodes said during the rollout of the report Wednesday at the Waco Convention Center. “The purpose of this report is to provide some answers to those questions.”
The report is based mainly on the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey from the years 2015 to 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Future versions will include data from the 2020 census, Rhodes said. The Waco Snapshot Report is available for download at prosperwaco.org.
The report focuses on the city of Waco, which includes the inner-city areas of East Waco, South Waco and North Waco as well as the more affluent West Waco, China Spring and western Highway 84 corridor. Most of the report does not include the incorporated suburbs such as Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson and Bellmead.
The report provides some good news about the economy, including strong job growth. The city population grew by nearly 6,700 in the five-year period, and median household income growth grew 21% from $33,147 to $40,190 in five years.
But much of the inner city lost population, including parts of East Waco, downtown and the North 25th-26th Street corridor. And incomes in some of those areas stagnated or fell.
The median household income in 2019 was $20,781 in the Carver Park area of East Waco, slipping nearly 13% since 2015.
By contrast, the China Spring and Bosqueville census tract saw the median household income grow 22% to $85,647, more than four times that of Carver Park. Another fast-growing tract in the western Highway 84 corridor saw income increase 28% to $76,842.
Meanwhile, the overall city poverty rate declined from 29% to 26.2% in the five-year period, though it remained well above the state poverty rate of 14.7%. It also is still higher than peer cities. The Carver tract and the Brook Oaks tract saw the share of their populations living in poverty grow by about 16 percentage points, to 52% and almost 53%, respectively.
Citywide poverty rates declined for Hispanic, Black, white and Asian demographics during the period. Median household income also grew across all four groups, but unevenly.
White Wacoans saw their median household income grow from $41,445 to $48,915, or $7,470. Black households saw incomes increase from $21,653 to $26,464 or $4,811.
The report notes the rapid rise in housing prices, with the median home sale price rising from $150,000 in 2016 to $215,000 in October.
At the same time, some lower-income areas have seen a growing problem of “excessive housing cost,” meaning residents are paying more than 30% of their monthly income on housing. In Carver Park in 2019, nearly 54% of residents fell into that category, an increase of 20.4% since 2015.
Cuevas Peacock, who presented the housing data Wednesday on behalf of the report's housing study committee, said the housing crunch in Waco is related to income.
“It’s not because housing costs so much but because wages are so little,” Peacock said in an interview.
He said wages need to increase so more residents can afford housing.
“I think we’re seeing it happen, but I worry that we won’t see it happen enough,” he said. “While wages may be trending upward, they haven’t been for long enough.”
He said the Waco Snapshot sheds light on the hidden inequities of the current economic growth.
“We want to celebrate what is happening in Waco, from industry coming in and downtown growth to small businesses popping up,” Peacock said. “We can continue to be proud of that but also know the impact is not affecting everyone in the same way. The question is how can we make sure what we do is going to help those who have not benefited as much?”
The Rev. C.J. Oliver, who is involved with Prosper Waco’s community engagement efforts, was among about 90 people at the presentation Wednesday. He said the data from the report can and should guide community conversations on inequality in Waco.
“We’ve been looking at this, trying to figure out how to close that gap,” said Oliver, pastor of Greater Zion Baptist Church in South Waco and pastor emeritus of Greater New Light Baptist Church in North Waco. “I think we are moving in the right direction, but we have to start slow. … I’m a preacher, so I like to say, ‘The people perish for lack of knowledge.’"
Peacock, a Port Arthur native, came to Waco in 2015 as a VISTA volunteer to work for City Center Waco and now works in the Office of External Affairs at Baylor University. He said he did not originally intend to stay here but Waco has grown on him.
“If you want to get engaged you can get engaged,” he said. “There is social capital. Once you’re able to find the opportunity you can help things progress. It’s small enough to make an impact, and with our economy growing the way it is, we’re getting the larger city things, too.”