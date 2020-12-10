Waco soldier recognized for work on robotic vehicle study

A soldier from Waco was recognized by Army leaders for providing critical feedback to senior U.S. Army leadership on the potential integration of unmanned robotic combat vehicles into ground combat formations.

Sgt. Alexander Howard is a team leader with C Troop, 4-10 Cavalry, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, where the soldier operational experiment was held.

Howard and his fellow soldiers spent six weeks conducting field testing of modified Bradley Fighting Vehicles and modified M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, known as robotic combat vehicles in the experimentation.

Afterward, Howard and his fellow soldiers provided their feedback on the vehicles to Gen. John M. Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, and Sgt. Major Michael A. Grinston, the Army’s senior enlisted adviser.

“The feedback provided by Sgt. Howard and his team today will help us to make the transformation needed into the Army of tomorrow. He and his team did excellent work,” said Brig. Gen. R. Ross Coffman, director of the Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team.