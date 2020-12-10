Waco soldier recognized for work on robotic vehicle study

A soldier from Waco was recognized by Army leaders for providing critical feedback to senior U.S. Army leadership on the potential integration of unmanned robotic combat vehicles into ground combat formations.
Sgt. Alexander Howard is a team leader with C Troop, 4-10 Cavalry, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado, where the soldier operational experiment was held.
Howard and his fellow soldiers spent six weeks conducting field testing of modified Bradley Fighting Vehicles and modified M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, known as robotic combat vehicles in the experimentation.
Afterward, Howard and his fellow soldiers provided their feedback on the vehicles to Gen. John M. Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, and Sgt. Major Michael A. Grinston, the Army’s senior enlisted adviser.
“The feedback provided by Sgt. Howard and his team today will help us to make the transformation needed into the Army of tomorrow. He and his team did excellent work,” said Brig. Gen. R. Ross Coffman, director of the Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team.
Howard was one of six soldiers singled out by Murray to receive his commander’s challenge coin, presented in recognition of superior effort.
The purpose of the robotic combat vehicles program is to develop a suite of vehicles that can be remotely operated to do two things: provide additional time and space for leaders to make decisions by providing additional reconnaissance capabilities and standoff distance from an adversary; or to replace soldiers in high-risk activities like combined arms breaches or chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives reconnaissance.
Ultimately, the program is about giving soldiers additional tools to make them successful in the battlefield, the Army said.
